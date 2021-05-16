carandbike logo
COVID-19: Yamaha Motor India Extends Warranty And Service Period Till June 30, 2021

With several cities still under lockdown, customers are not able to avail of warranty-related benefits, while free service falling during the period won't be feasible to be executed.

Sameer Contractor
Yamaha has notified its dealerships across India to extend the warranty and service towards customers expand View Photos
Highlights

  • Both normal & extended warranty will remain active till June 31, 2021
  • Yamaha's manufacturing plans will remain shut till May 31, 2021
  • Yamaha plans to introduce the FZ-X in India this year as its next bike

Yamaha Motor India has announced that it will be extending the warranty and free service period for its customers till June 30, 2021, in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. With several cities still under lockdown across the country, customers are not able to avail of warranty-related benefits - both normal and extended warranty, while free service falling during this period won't be feasible to be executed. The extension is also applicable to customers with an annual maintenance contract, Yamaha said in a statement.

Also Read: 2022 Yamaha YZF-R7 Images Leaked Ahead Of Official Debut

Yamaha further said that all brand dealerships have been notified of the extension and will ensure that these benefits are passed on to customers in a hassle-free manner. Meanwhile, Yamaha's manufacturing facilities in India will remain shut between May 15-31, 2021, amidst the lockdown. The company has two plants with one located in Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu, and the other in Surajpur in Uttar Pradesh. All employees at Yamaha's corporate and area offices are working from home.

gubag248

The service and warranty extension is applicable across all Yamaha motorcycles and scooters

Other manufacturers including Hero and Royal Enfield also shut operations recently due to the pandemic. Hero though has announced that it will re-open three of its plants in Gurugram, Dharuhera and Hardwar from May 17, 2021. The plants will be operational on a single-shift production basis. Hero says that over 90 per cent of its employees over the age of 45 years have been vaccinated.

Also Read: India Yamaha To Suspend Production In Two Plants Due To COVID-19

0 Comments

On the product side, Yamaha is gearing up to introduce the FZ-X motorcycle in India next. The bike was spotted recently in the production-ready avatar and is likely to arrive within a few weeks from now. The retro-styled offering will share its underpinnings with the 150 cc FZ series but will get a new fuel tank, round headlamp, revised tail section and more.

