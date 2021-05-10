India Yamaha To Suspend Production In Two Plants Due To COVID-19

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) has decided to suspend manufacturing operations at its plants in Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu, and Surajpur in Uttar Pradesh, in view of the rising COVID-19 cases during the ongoing second wave of the pandemic. Operations will be ceased at the two plants from May 15, 2021 till May 31, 2021, a statement from India Yamaha said. So far, there's no word on if the plants will resume production from June, but according to Yamaha, a decision will be taken after assessing the situation.

Yamaha is known to be working on at least two new models for India, both to be launched later in 2021

"The step has been taken to support the government in its fight against COVID-19 and break the chain of COVID-19 transmission. In the current scenario, the health and safety of its employees is the top priority for the company. Yamaha will continue to work closely with its dealers and suppliers to minimise the impact of this interruption and focus on optimisation of stock. The employees working at the corporate office and area offices shall work from home to preserve business continuity while providing the best possible support to customers and business partners," a statement released by the company said.

According to Yamaha, the company has taken several measures to adhere to health protocols, and has updated standard operating procedures during the ongoing second wave of the pandemic. The company says it has enhanced focus on health surveillance, expedited vaccinations for employees, and also undertaken regular sanitisation at factory premises and workplaces, in addition to supporting affected employees and their family members.

