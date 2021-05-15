2022 Yamaha YZF-R7 Images Leaked Ahead Of Official Debut

Yamaha Motor Europe is all set to reveal a new bike on May 18, 2021, which is likely to be an all-new YZF-R7. Ahead of its global unveil, the first images of the middleweight sports bike have surfaced on the internet. The all-new Yamaha YZF-R7 is likely to be introduced as a replacement to the R6, which was discontinued globally last year due to updated emission regulations. The two-wheeler manufacturer had previously released two teaser videos of a new R Series model, that set rumours mills abuzz speculating the upcoming bike could be the R7.

The all-new Yamaha YZF-R7 could be introduced as a replacement to the Yamaha R6 which was discontinued globally in November 2020.

To be based on the naked MT-07, the Yamaha YZF-R7 looks sportier and sharper than the predecessor. The leaked images suggest that the sporty design could be inspired by the brand's R-series supersport bikes. It will get a single-pod LED headlight, twin LED DRLs, a nicely chiselled fuel tank, a split seat, an LED taillight, fairing-mounted mirrors, R7 monikers on the side fairing, and more.

As seen from the leaked pictures, the bike is seen equipped with upside-down (USD) forks up front and a mono-shock suspension setup at the rear. The sports bike will get dual disc brakes at the front and a single disc at the rear, along with dual-channel ABS (anti-lock braking system) as standard.

The sporty design of the bike seems to be inspired from Yamaha's R range supersport bikes.

As of now, we don't have details of the exact specifications. The bike could borrow mechanicals from the MT-07 streetfighter that uses a 689cc CP2 engine with cross-plane technology. The motor is tuned to make 72.8 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 67Nm of torque at 6,500rpm, while mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

