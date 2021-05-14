carandbike logo
search

Yamaha Releases Second Video Teaser For New R Model

Second teaser video gives a date for the bike's unveil, as well as an idea of the kind of riders it will be made for.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Published:
eye
0  Views
Yamaha releases second R/World teaser video expand View Photos
Yamaha releases second R/World teaser video

Highlights

  • Second Yamaha R/World teaser video focusses on young riders
  • New Yamaha R/World video could be teaser for new YZF-R7 bike
  • The bike in question will be officially unveiled on May 18, 2021

Yamaha Motor Europe has released a second R/World teaser video, of what is almost certainly a new R series model. In fact, the first official video teaser was released on May 5, which showed POV shots of a racetrack, as well as a twisty mountain road, hinting that the bike in question could be more of a sport tourer, something which will be a middleweight sports bike, and possibly a replacement for the R6. The first teaser video set the rumour mills abuzz that the upcoming new bike could well be the Yamaha YZF-R7, based on the popular naked MT-07.

Also Read: New Yamaha R/World Video Could Be New YZF-R7 Teaser

While the first video focussed on the terrain more than the bike, the second video teaser actually gives a date when the bike will be released, and we won't have to wait long to get to know if it will actually be the R7. On May 18, 2021, Yamaha Europe will reveal the bike, and put an end to all speculation on what it will be. A caption also reads, "There's a place where the track and the road meet a different kind of rider."

0 Comments

The second video also shows shots of both the racetrack and the road, so the new bike will obviously be one which can be used as a daily commuter bike as well as an occasional track tool. The second video also focuses more on riders at a track, showing fairly young men and women in track leathers. So, that could obviously mean the bike in question may be designed for riders who are new to track riding, so the idea of the R7, or a replacement for the R6 isn't without merit. From what we can gather, the bike will be targeted at new track day enthusiasts, and it's likely to be a nimble middleweight track bike. Thankfully though, the suspense will remain only till May 18. But don't get your hopes up; the new bike is unlikely to be launched in India.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Yamaha Bikes

  • Yamaha Fz S Tank
    Yamaha Fz S Tank
  • Yamaha Fz S Seating
    Yamaha Fz S Seating
  • Yamaha Fz S Rear Tyre Hugger
    Yamaha Fz S Rear Tyre Hugger
  • Footrest
    Footrest
  • Mobile Holder
    Mobile Holder
  • Seat Cover
    Seat Cover
  • Yamaha R 15 Aluminium Swingarm
    Yamaha R 15 Aluminium Swingarm
  • Yamaha R 15 Seating
    Yamaha R 15 Seating
  • Yamaha R 15 Headlight
    Yamaha R 15 Headlight
  • Yamaha Fz 25 Exhaust
    Yamaha Fz 25 Exhaust
  • Yamaha Fz 25
    Yamaha Fz 25
  • Yamaha Fz 25 Side Stand
    Yamaha Fz 25 Side Stand
  • Yamah Fascino Front
    Yamah Fascino Front
  • Yamah Fascino Fronto Side Image
    Yamah Fascino Fronto Side Image
  • Yamah Fascino Rear Profile
    Yamah Fascino Rear Profile
  • Yamaha Blue
    Yamaha Blue
  • Tech Black
    Tech Black
  • Yamaha R1 Suspension
    Yamaha R1 Suspension
  • Handle Grab Bars Are Positioned In Such A Way That It S Easier To Grasp Them For A More Relaxed Position
    Handle Grab Bars Are Positioned In Such A Way That It S Easier To Grasp Them For A More Relaxed Position
  • Multi Function Instrument Panel With Eco Indicator
    Multi Function Instrument Panel With Eco Indicator
  • 0000 New Mt 09 3
    0000 New Mt 09 3
  • 0001 New Mt 09 1
    0001 New Mt 09 1
  • Matt Grey
    Matt Grey
  • Yamaha Ray Zr 125 Fi Break
    Yamaha Ray Zr 125 Fi Break
  • Yamaha Ray Zr 125 Fi Headlight
    Yamaha Ray Zr 125 Fi Headlight
  • Yamaha Ray Zr 125 Fi Seating
    Yamaha Ray Zr 125 Fi Seating
  • Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Storage Seat
    Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Storage Seat
  • Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Instrument Panel
    Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Instrument Panel
  • Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Concave Lens
    Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Concave Lens
x
Skoda Kushaq Launch Likely In June; Deliveries To Begin From July
Skoda Kushaq Launch Likely In June; Deliveries To Begin From July
2021 Ducati Streetfighter V4 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 19.99 Lakh
2021 Ducati Streetfighter V4 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 19.99 Lakh
Mohan Kumar, Head Of Michelin India Passes Away
Mohan Kumar, Head Of Michelin India Passes Away
EV Range Could Be Tripled With Aluminium-Ion Batteries by GMG 
EV Range Could Be Tripled With Aluminium-Ion Batteries by GMG 
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities