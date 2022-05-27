2023 Honda CR-V Teased For North American Market

  • Home
The photos, which give us a good look at the upcoming new-generation SUV, come after confirmation earlier this month that the 2023 Honda CR-V and 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid will hit the US market later this year.
authorBy Pratik Rakshit
27-May-22 12:47 PM IST
Highlights
  • Honda gives a preview of the 2023 CR-V.
  • The 2023 Honda CR-V looks sharper on both ends.
  • Honda CR-V is one of the best-selling cars in the United States.

In a series of official images, Honda gives a preview of the 2023 CR-V. However, it is initially only the US model, which does not differ fundamentally from the European version. That makes sense, after all the Honda CR-V is one of the best-selling cars in the United States. The photos, which give us a good look at the upcoming new-generation SUV, comes after a confirmation earlier this month that the next CR-V and CR-V Hybrid will hit the US market later this year. It might take a little longer for Europe and could even come to India next year.

At the rear, Honda stays true to its tall taillight design for the CR-V. 

Also Read: New-Gen Honda CR-V Images Leaked Ahead Of Global Debut

At least it shouldn't be too long before we get to see it in all its details and with its technical data. The 2023 Honda CR-V looks sharper on both ends, sporting more dark accents than chrome. The headlights are narrower than the previous model, like the Honda Prologue electric crossover. The front grille has large slots, while the lower corners feature dark accents and air vents. Honda also puts side mirrors on the door panels. At the rear, Honda stays true to its tall taillight design for the CR-V, although the L-shaped lamps now sport a different graphic. The silver accent on the lower bumper might make it look like an exhaust, but it isn't.

The L-shaped lamps now sport a different graphic. 

Also Read: Planning To Buy A Used Honda CR-V? Pros And Cons

Speaking of SUVs, Honda will expand its European offering. The new Honda ZR-V has now been officially announced and will be launched in 2023. It will be positioned between the HR-V and the CR-V in the brand's European portfolio.

