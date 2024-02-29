Hydrogen-Powered Honda CR-V e:FCEV Unveiled; Has A Range Of Up To 434 KM

Honda has unveiled a version of its CRV SUV equipped with a hydrogen fuel cell. Named the CR-V e:FCEV, it is the first plug-in hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle to be offered for sale in the USA. The SUV has a range of over 434 kilometres, with a battery-only range of 47 kilometres.

The Honda CR-V e:FCEV has a significantly different design over its ICE counterpart

Visually, the CR-V e:FCEV adopts a different design over its ICE counterpart, with sleeker-looking headlamps and a less-wider grille up front. The front bumper design has also changed, with larger air intakes. Another noticeable change is the absence of rear exhausts. On the inside however, it maintains the same layout as the standard CR-V. The interior gets a few subtle changes, the most obvious one being the absence of a gear stalk.

The SUV gets the same interior layout as the standard CR-V

The SUV’s equipment list includes a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, a 9.0-inch HD touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, wireless phone charging, a 12-speaker Bose premium audio system, power-adjustable heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, handsfree access power tailgate, and parking sensors along with bio-based leather seat upholstery. The vehicle is also equipped with HondaLink which is the company’s connected app, and displays hydrogen fueling station information.

The total system output of the SUV stands at 172 bhp and 310 Nm of torque

The hydrogen-powered CR-V has a pair of hydrogen tanks, situated under the backseat that send power to the fuel-cell unit, that powers the electric motor. The car is also equipped with a 17.7-kWh battery in the floor. The total system output stands at 172 bhp and 310 Nm of torque.