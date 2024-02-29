Login

Hydrogen-Powered Honda CR-V e:FCEV Unveiled; Has A Range Of Up To 434 KM

The CR-V e:FCEV has a pair of hydrogen tanks situated under the backseat; also present is a 17.7 kWh battery in the floor.
By Sidharth Nambiar

1 mins read

Published on February 29, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Honda has unveiled the CR-V e:FCEV.
  • The SUV has a range of over 430 kilometres, with an EV only range of over 40 kilometres..
  • Total system output stands at 172 bhp and 310 Nm of torque.

Honda has unveiled a version of its CRV SUV equipped with a hydrogen fuel cell. Named the CR-V e:FCEV, it is the first plug-in hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle to be offered for sale in the USA. The SUV has a range of over 434 kilometres, with a battery-only range of 47 kilometres.

 

Also Read: Honda Cars India Introduces Official Merchandise Range

The Honda CR-V e:FCEV has a significantly different design over its ICE counterpart

 

Visually, the CR-V e:FCEV adopts a different design over its ICE counterpart, with sleeker-looking headlamps and a less-wider grille up front. The front bumper design has also changed, with larger air intakes. Another noticeable change is the absence of rear exhausts. On the inside however, it maintains the same layout as the standard CR-V. The interior gets a few subtle changes, the most obvious one being the absence of a gear stalk. 

 

The SUV gets the same interior layout as the standard CR-V 

 

The SUV’s equipment list includes a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, a 9.0-inch HD touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, wireless phone charging, a 12-speaker Bose premium audio system, power-adjustable heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, handsfree access power tailgate, and parking sensors along with bio-based leather seat upholstery. The vehicle is also equipped with HondaLink which is the company’s connected app, and displays hydrogen fueling station information.

 

Also Read: Honda NX500 Deliveries Begin In India

The total system output of the SUV stands at 172 bhp and 310 Nm of torque

 

The hydrogen-powered CR-V has a pair of hydrogen tanks, situated under the backseat that send power to the fuel-cell unit, that powers the electric motor. The car is also equipped with a 17.7-kWh battery in the floor. The total system output stands at 172 bhp and 310 Nm of torque.

