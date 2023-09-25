2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Spied: New Pics Reveal Interior Details

Launched in 2020, the Kia Sonet is due for a facelift, which is likely to reach showroom floors early next year. Now we’ve got a good look at its interior in this latest set of spy shots and there’s a lot to look forward to.

Tan and black leatherette seats are new.



Caught in the latest spy shots is the Tech Line variant of the Sonet, which retains the current dashboard layout but the climate control panel is now changed. The more obvious change is the new black and tan leatherette shade for the seats. It could also get a new digital instruments display similar to the one on the Venue. On the outside, the Sonet gets an updated grille design, new LED headlamps, new alloy wheels, and connected LED tail lights. A GT-Line model was also spotted earlier .

The 2024 Sonet will get an updated front-end, too.

The Sonet is likely to continue with its comprehensive features set that includes a 10.2-inch touchscreen, Bose sound system, ventilated seats, sunroof and air purifier. On the safety front, it might gain 360-degree cameras, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) like the recently updated Venue.

The engine options are likely to remain the same. It gets an 81 bhp, 1.2-litre petrol, a 118 bhp, 1.0-litre turbo petrol, and a 115 bhp, 1.5-litre diesel engine.

The Sonet facelift might get a slight price revision with this update. It will renew its rivalry with the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite and Mahindra XUV300.

