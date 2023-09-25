Login

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Spied: New Pics Reveal Interior Details

The Sonet likely to be launched in early 2024
Calendar-icon

By Dhruv Attri

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

25-Sep-23 06:49 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Kia Sonet was launched in 2020.
  • The Sonet facelift will get a few cosmetic and feature updates.
  • It is likely to retain the same mechanicals as the pre-facelift model.

Launched in 2020, the Kia Sonet is due for a facelift, which is likely to reach showroom floors early next year. Now we’ve got a good look at its interior in this latest set of spy shots and there’s a lot to look forward to. 

Tan and black leatherette seats are new.
 

Caught in the latest spy shots is the Tech Line variant of the Sonet, which retains the current dashboard layout but the climate control panel is now changed. The more obvious change is the new black and tan leatherette shade for the seats. It could also get a new digital instruments display similar to the one on the Venue. On the outside, the Sonet gets an updated grille design, new LED headlamps, new alloy wheels, and connected LED tail lights. A GT-Line model was also spotted earlier

 

The 2024 Sonet will get an updated front-end, too.

 

The Sonet is likely to continue with its comprehensive features set that includes a 10.2-inch touchscreen, Bose sound system, ventilated seats, sunroof and air purifier. On the safety front, it might gain 360-degree cameras, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) like the recently updated Venue. 

 

The engine options are likely to remain the same. It gets an 81 bhp, 1.2-litre petrol, a 118 bhp, 1.0-litre turbo petrol, and a 115 bhp, 1.5-litre diesel engine. 

 

The Sonet facelift might get a slight price revision with this update. It will renew its rivalry with the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite and Mahindra XUV300. 

 

Also Read: Kia Sonet iMT: Real-World Fuel Efficiency Tested

 

Image Source

# kia cars# kia sonet launch# kia sonet launch time# suv# petrol# diesel# automatic cars

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
8.4
0
10
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
54,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 5.75 L
₹ 12,878/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
8.4
0
10
2018 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
14,000 km
Petrol
AMT
₹ 6.75 L
₹ 14,272/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2016 Honda City
7.1
0
10
2016 Honda City
54,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 7.95 L
₹ 17,805/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2017 Ford Endeavour
2017 Ford Endeavour
64,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 23.90 L
₹ 53,528/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2017 Hyundai Creta
7.8
0
10
2017 Hyundai Creta
68,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 7.90 L
₹ 17,693/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda City
7.2
0
10
2015 Honda City
20,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.50 L
₹ 14,558/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2014 Skoda Octavia
7.3
0
10
2014 Skoda Octavia
49,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 10.50 L
₹ 23,516/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2014 Toyota Fortuner
7.2
0
10
2014 Toyota Fortuner
94,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.90 L
₹ 31,517/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2017 Jeep Compass
8.0
0
10
2017 Jeep Compass
39,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 11.90 L
₹ 26,652/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2019 Tata Nexon
2019 Tata Nexon
45,000 km
Petrol
AMT
₹ 7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi

Research More on Sonet

Kia Sonet
8.4
0
10
Kia Sonet

Starts at ₹ 7.79 - 14.89 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Sonet Specifications
View Sonet Features

Popular Kia Models

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos

₹ 10.9 - 20 Lakh

Kia Carens
Kia Carens

₹ 10.45 - 18.95 Lakh

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet

₹ 7.79 - 14.89 Lakh

Kia EV6
Kia EV6

₹ 59.95 - 64.95 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

BMW iX1
BMW iX1

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 28, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Aston Martin DB12
Aston Martin DB12

₹ 4.5 - 5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 20, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Consider Exploring

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Spied: New Pics Reveal Interior Details
2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Spied: New Pics Reveal Interior Details
c&b icon
By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

-4999 second ago

The Sonet likely to be launched in early 2024

Hyundai Mobis Unveils Upgraded Mobis Parking System
Hyundai Mobis Unveils Upgraded Mobis Parking System
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-5464 second ago

The upgraded system can now learn to park in locations while the assisted parking function can now identify parking lines.

Honda Delivers 200 Units Of The Elevate In Chennai
Honda Delivers 200 Units Of The Elevate In Chennai
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-2616 second ago

Honda Cars India achieves a milestone by delivering 200 units of the Elevate in Chennai

Tata Motors Delivers Hydrogen Fuel Cell Buses To Indian Oil
Tata Motors Delivers Hydrogen Fuel Cell Buses To Indian Oil
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Tata said that the buses come with a 350-bar hydrogen storage tank, a 70 kW fuel cell as well as safety systems such as ESC.

BMW iX1 Electric SUV India Launch On September 28
BMW iX1 Electric SUV India Launch On September 28
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The BMW iX1 electric SUV will be launched on September 28, 2023.

Hero Karizma XMR Prices To Be Hiked By Rs 7,000 From October 1
Hero Karizma XMR Prices To Be Hiked By Rs 7,000 From October 1
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

Hero says that it will pause taking bookings for the Karizma XMR from midnight on September 30.

Tesla Achieves 5 Million EV Production Milestone
Tesla Achieves 5 Million EV Production Milestone
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

The five millionth Tesla, was a Model 3 Highland in Pearl White, produced at the Shanghai plant.

Ford Patents Brake Light Detection System to Elevate Autonomous Vehicle Safety
Ford Patents Brake Light Detection System to Elevate Autonomous Vehicle Safety
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 hours ago

Ford's software includes specialised algorithms for both day and night conditions, optimising brake light detection.

Triumph 250 cc Motocross Bike Showcased; Full Reveal On November 28
Triumph 250 cc Motocross Bike Showcased; Full Reveal On November 28
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

The motorcycle is powered by a 250 cc single-cylinder engine developed from the ground up by Triumph

Bharat MotoGP Race: Marco Bezzecchi Dominates The First Ever Indian Grand Prix While Marquez And Bagnaia Crash
Bharat MotoGP Race: Marco Bezzecchi Dominates The First Ever Indian Grand Prix While Marquez And Bagnaia Crash
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

Jorge Martin, riding for Pramac, narrowly held onto second place in a fierce contest against Fabio Quartararo on a Yamaha.

BMW iX1 Electric SUV India Launch On September 28
BMW iX1 Electric SUV India Launch On September 28
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The BMW iX1 electric SUV will be launched on September 28, 2023.

2024 Audi Q4, Q4 Sportback e-tron Revealed; Get Updated Powertrains, More Range
2024 Audi Q4, Q4 Sportback e-tron Revealed; Get Updated Powertrains, More Range
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

4 days ago

Audi says that the 2024 model year EVs get an optimized battery cell chemistry for faster charging and a new more efficient and powerful electric motor.

Royal Enfield Launches Rental Program In India
Royal Enfield Launches Rental Program In India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 days ago

This program is a partnership with more than 40 motorcycle rental operators spanning 26 cities and destinations in India

Kia Seltos Facelift Gains Two New Variants; Waiting Period To Drop To 2 Months
Kia Seltos Facelift Gains Two New Variants; Waiting Period To Drop To 2 Months
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

5 days ago

The variants can be had with a petrol and diesel engine and miss out on features like like a Bose Audio system, and Surround View Monitor

2023 Tata Nexon EV Facelift Review: In Pictures
2023 Tata Nexon EV Facelift Review: In Pictures
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

5 days ago

Here's a quick review of the 2023 Tata Nexon EV, in pictures.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • 2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Spied: New Pics Reveal Interior Details
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn