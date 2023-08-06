2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Spotted During Testing

The Kia Sonet facelift has been recently spotted undergoing testing on the roads of Hyderabad, India. While the test mule is heavily camouflaged, there are some noticeable changes, such as a completely new front profile featuring a revised grille design and all-new headlights and a new LED DRL that extend towards the lower half of the updated bumper.

The spy shots reveal that while the front end receives a makeover, the door panelling remains largely unchanged. The chrome window lining, roof rails, and body-coloured rear view mirrors are the same as of the current model. However, the Sonet facelift has 16-inch alloy wheels with a diamond-cut finish and red brake callipers, similar to those found on the current GT variants.

Moving towards the rear, the facelifted Sonet might have newly designed tail lamps with LED units. The rear bumper has also been reworked, and it is expected that the car will feature a dual-tone treatment. The forthcoming update might also introduce some new colour options.

Inside the cabin, the Sonet facelift might receive a significant upgrade. Speculations are that the car will get a refreshed dashboard design and the addition of a dual-screen setup with two 10.25-inch units that have the latest infotainment and digital display technology. Moreover, Kia could get new upholstery and might introduce features like a dashcam and a 360° surround-view camera.

Despite the changes on the outside and inside, the Sonet facelift is expected to retain its current powertrain options, that is, a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine, and the 1.5-litre diesel engine.



While an official launch date has not been confirmed, the unveiling is expected in early 2024.

Written by: - RONIT AGARWAL



