2024 Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV Spied

Already there is a SUV version of the EQS, the S-class equivalent in EV form by Mercedes. Now, there will be a Maybach variant of the same as well as it has been spied hiding in plain sight. Mercedes has plans to launch the car in 2023. The version of the Maybach EQS SUV which has been spied has less camouflage that the EQS SUV and is revealed by its own ornamental grille that features a vertical bar design that is similar to the concept version which was revealed in 2021.

The car also gets unique wheels that are also similar to the concept. Obviously, the calling card of the EQS SUV is luxury but the Maybach versions are even more opulent and will get a two tone paint scheme and pinstripes and many more distinctive wheels. Interestingly, the bigger changes will likely be on the interior.

If the concept is anything to go by then the interior will have a completely different back seat arrangement with two individual seats and the seats are also set further back for even more leg room. There will be no option for an optional third row. The door panels and many trim pieces will have a different design too with unique choices that make the Maybach stand out and justify its price tag. It would likely be more than $150,000.

It will also get the 56-inch hyper screen and but the user interface may get a makeover. The Maybach EQS SUV will likely get the same power plant as the EQS 580 model which means a dual-motor setup with 536 bhp and 858 newton meters of torque and a 0-100 time of less than 5 seconds. It will have a top speed of 210 km/h which is not bad for a very heavy vehicle.