5 Everyday Items That Can Catch Fire Inside a Parked Car
- Disposable lighters and aerosol cans can become dangerous when exposed to heat.
- Power banks, water bottles and eyeglasses can also create fire risks under certain conditions.
- Never leave these items inside a parked car, particularly during hot weather.
You park your car outside, close the windows and head off to work or the market. Everything seems fine, but the temperature inside the car can rise much higher than the temperature outside. Even on a normal sunny day, the cabin can become hot enough to damage certain everyday items.
Most people remember to take their phones and wallets with them, but smaller things often get left behind. A lighter in the door pocket, a deodorant can under the seat or a power bank in the centre console may not seem like a problem. However, some of these items can leak, burst or catch fire when exposed to extreme heat. Here are five everyday items you should avoid leaving inside a parked car.
1. Disposable Lighters
A disposable lighter may look harmless, but it contains flammable gas under pressure.
When left inside a hot car, the gas expands and increases the pressure inside its plastic casing. If the pressure becomes too high, the lighter can leak, crack or rupture. If the escaping gas comes into contact with an ignition source, it can catch fire.
This is why leaving a cigarette lighter in the dashboard, glovebox or door pocket is a bad idea. Even if it does not catch fire, the heat can damage its casing and make it unsafe to use later.
What should you do? Take disposable lighters out of the car when you park. Never leave them on the dashboard or near the windscreen, where they can receive direct sunlight.
2. Aerosol Sprays and Deodorants
Do you keep a deodorant, body spray or air freshener in your car? You may want to take it out. Most aerosol cans contain pressurised contents and a propellant that helps spray the product. Some also contain flammable ingredients. When the can gets too hot, the pressure inside increases.
This can cause the can to leak or, in extreme cases, burst. If its contents are flammable, they can also create a fire risk. Leaving a deodorant under the front seat or inside the glovebox does not make it safe. These areas can get very hot too.
What should you do? Carry your deodorant or body spray with you instead of storing it permanently in the car. Also, check the storage instructions printed on the can.
3. Power Banks and Lithium-Ion Batteries
Power banks are useful when travelling, but leaving one inside a hot car is not a good idea. Most power banks use lithium-ion or lithium-polymer batteries. These batteries are sensitive to high temperatures. Excessive heat can damage their internal cells, cause them to swell or lead to a short circuit.
In severe cases, a damaged battery can enter a process called thermal runaway. This is when the battery heats up rapidly and can release smoke, flames and hot gases. The fire can be difficult to control. The risk is higher if the power bank is already damaged, swollen, poorly made or exposed to direct sunlight for long periods.
What should you do? Take your power bank, spare phone batteries and other portable battery devices with you when leaving the car. Avoid charging them inside a parked vehicle in extreme heat.
4. Clear Plastic Water Bottles
A water bottle left in the car may not seem like a fire hazard, but its shape and position can create a risk under direct sunlight. In certain conditions, a clear, curved bottle filled with water can act like a magnifying lens. It may focus sunlight onto a small area of the seat, fabric or other material inside the car.
If the sunlight stays focused on the same spot for long enough, it can heat the surface and potentially cause scorching or ignition under the right conditions. This is not something that happens with every water bottle. The risk depends on the bottle's shape, how sunlight enters the car and where the bottle is placed.
What should you do? Avoid leaving clear water bottles on the dashboard, seats or other spots exposed to direct sunlight. Take them with you when you leave the car.
5. Eyeglasses, Sunglasses and Mirrors
A pair of glasses left on the dashboard can also create a problem. Certain curved lenses can focus sunlight onto a small area, heating nearby materials such as the dashboard, seat fabric or paper. Mirrors and reflective objects can also redirect sunlight towards one spot. If the focused light stays in the same place, it may cause scorching or damage.
The risk is not the same with every pair of glasses or mirror. However, leaving them in direct sunlight for hours is still best avoided. High cabin temperatures can also damage some spectacle frames and lens coatings.
What should you do? Keep your glasses inside their case and store them in a shaded compartment. Avoid leaving them on the dashboard or near the windscreen.
What Other Items Should You Avoid Leaving in a Hot Car?
Apart from these five items, a few other everyday belongings can also be affected by high cabin temperatures.
|Item
|What Can Happen
|Cigarette packs and matches
|Heat can damage contents, while matches must be kept away from ignition sources
|Medicines
|Heat can affect their quality and effectiveness
|Electronic devices
|Batteries and internal components can get damaged
|Hand sanitiser
|Alcohol-based products are flammable
|Pressurised containers
|High temperatures can increase internal pressure
Not every item on this list will catch fire simply because it is left inside a car. However, heat can damage them or make them unsafe to use.
How Can You Prevent a Fire Inside a Parked Car?
A few simple habits can reduce the risk of a fire or heat-related damage.
- Remove flammable items: Take lighters, aerosol cans and alcohol-based products with you.
- Don't leave power banks behind: Keep portable batteries away from direct sunlight and excessive heat.
- Park in the shade: Whenever possible, choose a covered parking space or a shaded area.
- Use a sunshade: A windscreen sunshade can reduce direct sunlight entering the cabin, although it cannot keep the car cool.
- Check the dashboard and seats: Before leaving, make sure there are no bottles, glasses or other objects sitting in direct sunlight.
- Keep electrical wiring in good condition: Get damaged wiring, loose connections and faulty accessories checked by a qualified mechanic.
What Should You Do If You Notice Smoke or Fire Inside Your Car?
If you notice smoke, a burning smell or flames coming from your parked car, do not try to investigate by leaning inside. Move away from the vehicle and keep other people at a safe distance. If there are flames, call the fire service on 101 or emergency services on 112 in India.
Do not open the bonnet if you suspect an engine-bay fire, as letting in more oxygen can make the fire worse. Avoid trying to fight a fire involving a lithium-ion battery yourself. If the fire is inside the cabin, do not get back into the vehicle to retrieve your belongings.
Don't Leave These Items Behind When You Park
A lighter, deodorant can or power bank may not seem like something worth worrying about. But inside a parked car, high temperatures can turn ordinary belongings into safety risks. Make it a habit to check the seats, dashboard, door pockets and glovebox before leaving your car. Take out anything that can catch fire, build up pressure or get damaged by heat. A quick check before locking the car can save you from a much bigger problem later.
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