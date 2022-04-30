5 Stylish Cars To Look Out For In The Upcoming F1 Season

The F1 2022 is all set to become more exciting when you spot these stylish wheels on the circuit. The cars in the upcoming F1 season are not only highly competent, but some of them make it their task to ooze style. The heavily sculpted bodywork, all-new wing shapes, and intricate design can sway any car enthusiast! So, let's check out the five most stylish cars of F1 2022!

Red Bull's RB18

When talking about style and aesthetics, Red Bull's RB18 can leave behind the rest of its competitors to bite the dust. Every year, Red Bull's livery is pretty much the same. However, this year's design has a large red number one that significantly boosts its style. The car displays an aggressive design strategy, thanks to the car's sidepods. Even with the Bybit and Oracle logos around the car, RB18 is still the most stylish!

Photo Credit: www.wsupercars.com

W13 by Mercedes

Mercedes gave up their traditional silver colours for a solid and bold black livery for the last two seasons in a stand against racism. But this year, Mercedes has returned back to its traditional silver magic! The addition of red accents all over the car give it a bold and edgy look and it also sports the most aggressively sculpted front wings! It also has incredibly narrow sidepods this year which has Red Bull´s Chris Horner making suggestive remarks about the legality of it, but we can´t help but think that it makes the race car look sleeker and meaner.

Ferrari's F1-75

The F1-75 derives its style inspiration from the Ferrari's of the late 1980s and 1990s. We don't know what screams style and elegance more than its black front and rear wing design. The 2022 F-75 will also sport a unique moulded sidepod design. The dramatically concaving sidepods are a significant aesthetics upgrade!

Photo Credit: www.wsupercars.com

MCL36 - McLaren's Most Stylish

Photo Credit: media-cdn.mclaren.com

McLaren has never shied away from showing its designing skills. The MCL36 exudes design excellence and style. McLaren garnered tons of positive reviews from the one-off Gulf livery design from last year's Monaco Grand Prix.

Due to the overwhelming response, McLaren revamped the MCL36 with a heavy dose of light blue and orange. This light blue and orange are one of the most unique and stylish combinations that only McLaren can pull off! It also sports the multicoloured Google Chrome logo on its wheels that looks really cool and the Android logo on the side panel.

AMR22 by Aston Martin

Whether it be motorsports or regular cars, Aston Martin, has always been about elegance and aesthetics, and the AMR22 is an example of that. The AMR22 made quite an impression with its stunning aesthetics the day it was revealed. The simplified contours and the squared inlet add to the stylish look of the Aston Martin AMR22.

Photo Credit: www.wsupercars.com

So, these stylish and extraordinary cars have amped up the buzz apart from the season's excitement! Which car have you been most looking out for on the circuits this year so far?