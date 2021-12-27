Aargo EV Smart Completes Green Drive Edition 2 With 113 Electric Cars

The buzz around electric vehicles doesn't seem to stop. We have heard the government and stakeholders being vocal about faster adoption of EVs and substantial investment being made to provide the preliminary infrastructure. And now even private parties have joined the push and are spreading awareness. Aargo EV Smart PVT. LTD. hosted the second edition of the Green Drive 2021, which was a subsequent campaign to the Green Drive Edition 1 held on August 15, 2021. The drive was attended by a huge convoy of 113 Electric four-wheelers which included Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, Hyundai Kona and Mercedes-Benz EQC among others.

The drive was organised at a large scale and participants were not only limited to the Delhi-NCR region, but also from neighbouring states such as Rajasthan.

The second edition started from Faridabad -Krishna Valley Vrindavan and took a 299 km long route ending at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida. The drive was organised at a large scale and participants were not only limited to the Delhi-NCR region, but also from neighbouring states such as Rajasthan. Well, the agenda behind the event is simple. Faster adoption of EVs in a bid to make them part of the mainstream mode of commute. This nascent group of EV owners firmly believes that usage of electric vehicles will provide a shift from petrol or diesel powered vehicles and will help in protecting the environment for future generations. At the time of Green Drive 1.0 there were 100 installations and now Aargo EV Smart has an installation base of 180 charging stations across India with presence in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, West Bengal, Gujrat, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Kerala among others. It also claims to be the only company to have presence in North-Eastern states of Assam, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh among others.

As already mentioned, by now Aargo EV Smart has installed more than 180 Charging Stations in India and is also associated with prominent players like Audi, Porsche and London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC) and Indian Oil among others. Quite a few installations have also been in done at real estate projects, Hotels and with private investors.