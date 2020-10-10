Actor Ajay Devgn Spotted Driving His Latest Ride - The BMW X7

The BMW X7 is the automaker's flagship SUV and Ajay was seen driving the new car for the first time

Actor Ajay Devgn is one of the biggest petrolheads in the Indian film industry and has an exquisite taste of cars. The actor and director has had quite the garage over the years and the latest offering to join his stable is the BMW X7. Ajay was recently spotted driving the flagship SUV from the Bavarian automaker on the streets of Mumbai finished in the Phytonic Blue paint scheme. The actor purchased in February this year, and this is for the first he has been seen driving the SUV in person. The BMW X7 is priced from ₹ 92.50 lakh for the base xDrive30d DPE diesel variant, and goes all the way up to ₹ 1.07 crore for the xDrive40i M Sport petrol version. All prices are ex-showroom India).

Ajay Devgn has opted for the range-topping petrol version that gets a sportier look than the other trims. The BMW X7 petrol draws power from the 3.0-litre, in-line six-cylinder, twin-turbo petrol engine that develops 335 bhp and 450 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with an 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission with all-wheel drive as standard. The xDrive40i M Sport variant is offered particularly with a six-seater layout and also gets the 21-inch M light double-spoke alloy wheels with blue brake calipers.

The cabin on the new BMW X7 is loaded to the gills with top notch materials and is covered in black and tan Vernasca design perforated leather upholstery. The SUV gets BMW's latest 12.3-inch digital instrument panel with the built-in head-up display (HUD) along with a second 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a Harman audio system. The car also gets the latest iDrive interface and a host of connected technology.

The BMW X7 is the brand's first full-size luxury SUV and competes with the Mercedes-Benz GLS, Range Rover and the likes

Other features on the BMW X7 include the automaker's gesture control, wireless charging, ambient lighting, four-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, powered and ventilated seats with massage function, rear touchscreens, lane monitoring and self-leveling adaptive suspension. The SUV is BMW's first full-size offering and weighs a hefty 2.3 tonnes.

The Tanaji actor's garage has an interesting line-up of cars comprising the Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV that he purchased last year, the previous-generation BMW 7 Series 730Ld and outgoing Mercedes-Benz S-Class. He also owns a Volvo XC90 and the Audi S5 Sportback that he won on a chat show. The 51-year-old was the first owner of the Maserati Quattroporte in India back in the 2000s and has also owned the BMW 5 Series, Mini Cooper, Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GL-Class, BMW Z4, and a modified Toyota Celica among other cars in the past.

