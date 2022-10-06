  • Home
  Actor Kartik Aaryan Shares Best Wishes For Dussehra With His Royal Enfield Classic 350

On this Dussehra day, actor Kartik Aaryan of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 fame, shared his best wishes by posting a photo with his beloved Royal Enfield Classic 350 on social media
It’s quite common for vehicle owners to celebrate Dussehra by pampering their vehicles, cleaning them, and adorning them with garlands, and actor Kartik Aaryan is not different. This Dussehra day, the actor of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 fame, shared his best wishes by posting a photo with his beloved Royal Enfield Classic 350 on social media. The actor’s love for cars and motorcycles is well known and this Classic 350 was added to Kartik garage in late 2021. The bike in question here is the new-gen Classic 350 that was launched in India last year in September 2021. 

Kartik Aaryan's Royal Enfield Classic 350 is the Redditch Red variant of the bike that only comes with a single-channel ABS (anti-lock brakes system) and currently priced at Rs. 1.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The bike is powered by the company's new J series 349 cc single-cylinder SOHC air- and oil-cooled engine that makes 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. It's mated to a 5-speed gearbox. 

Kartik Aaryan's exotic garage also includes a McLaren GT, Lamborghini Urus, and a MINI Cooper.

Aaryan’s exotic garage also houses a Lamborghini Urus super SUV, a MINI Cooper and the McLaren GT. The latter was gifted to him earlier this year by producer Bhushan Kumar of T-Series to celebrate the massive success of Bhool Bhulaiya 2. On work front, Aaryan will be next seen in Rohit Dhawan's upcoming action drama, Shehzada and a romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha which will be directed by Sameer Vidwans. Both movies are slated to be released in 2023. 

