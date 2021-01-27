Ahura Racing's Anushriya Gulati Wins Rare Double Title In National Racing Championship

Ahura Racing driver Anushriya Gulati scored a rare double title in the JK Tyre FMSCI Indian National Racing Championship. The young driver claimed the LGB-4 rookie crown as well as the Women's category title in the finale held in Coimbatore, the last weekend. This is Anushriya's second year in motorsport and certainly goes on to show why the sport needs more female drivers on the grid. Apart from showing her mettle behind the wheel, Gulati is an all-rounder sportsperson and has represented India in shooting and her home state Uttarakhand in basketball.

Speaking on her double win, Anushriya said, "I took up formula racing only one year back and am truly thrilled to win two titles in the national racing championship in just my second year. It wasn't easy as the competition was very tough, with many boys in the fray in the Rookie category and some experienced ladies in the Women's category."

Anushriya Gulati pipped drivers Mira Erda and Phoebe Nongrum to claim the title in the Women's category

Anushriya had bagged 46 points in the opening round by winning three races and finishing second in two other races, setting her sight for the rookie title. The final round saw the driver finish second in one race and third in three races to bag a total of 31 points for a cumulative tally of 77 points. The weekend was all the more challenging for the driver with a troublesome car. Nevertheless, a good show over the weekend helped Gulati pip drivers Mira Erda and Phoebe Nongrum to claim the title in the Women's category.

Anushriya is part of Ahura Racing, founded by former racer Sarosh Hataria. The all-female team was founded about three years ago giving a platform to younger racers from across the country. This season saw as many as five out of the six Ahura cars finish in the top 10 of the rookie competition.

Speaking on the season this year, Sarosh Hataria said, "Our entire goal was to encourage Indian women to take up racing. We had won the Rookie title last year too. Anushriya's victory once again shows that our girls can compete as equals with boys and even beat them. This augurs very well for the sport."

