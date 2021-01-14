Mumbai Falcons To Become First All-Indian Team To Compete In Asian Formula 3 Championship

X1 Racing League's Mumbai Falcons Racing Limited is all set to become the first all-Indian team to compete in the upcoming Asian Formula 3 Championship. The team has also announced its driver line-up for the series that includes F2 driver Jehan Daruvala and F3 driver Kush Maini. Former F2 and GT1 racer Armaan Ebrahim is the Team Principal for Mumbai Falcons, while eight-time national karting champion Rayomand Banajee is the strategy and communications head. The 2021 FIA F3 Asian Championship will kick-off on January 29, 2021.

Also Read: Jehan Daruvala Takes Maiden Win In Formula 2 In Sakhir GP Sprint Race

Jehan Daruvala made his Formula 2 debut in 2020 and took his maiden win in the championship in Sakhir

Speaking on participating in the F3 Asian Championship, Navjeet Gadhoke, owner of Mumbai Falcons, "Our goal is to take Indian Motorsport to new heights. Asian F3 is just the beginning. With Jehan and Kush, we have the best driver line-up on the grid. We are confident of going all the way and winning the Championship.

Moid Tungekar, CEO - Mumbai Falcons, added, "We have quietly been working on this and we are ready to enter the international stage in a big way."

The new series is not only a great platform for the Indian drivers, but will also help to further hone their skills. Jehan Daruvala currently competes in Formula 2 with Carlin Motorsport. The Red Bull Junior driver is quite close to living the F1 dream and managed to pick-up a few podiums and even a win during his maiden F2 season in 2020, becoming the only Indian to do in its current iteration.

Meanwhile, Kush Maini is one of the younger talents making us proud globally and is the youngest Indian ever to win an Asian Karting race. The multiple karting champion entered the BRDC FIA Formula 3 Championship last year and managed to bag three victories to his name. He was also one of the more prominent names in the inaugural season of the X1 Racing League and went on to win the Indian International Driver's title with Mumbai Falcons.

Also Read: Kush Maini Extends Lead In British F3 Championship With Win At Donington Park

Kush Maini took 3 victories during the British F3 Championship last season

The Asian F3 Championship is one of the most competitive motorsport events on the continent and comprises nine teams with a number of F2 and F3 drivers in attendance. Interestingly, it was Team MSport that was the first Indian team to participate in the championship in 2020 but had just one Indian driver on the grid. Mumbai Falcons then will become the first all-Indian to compete in the series and will be running a Tatuus chassis homologated for F3 with an Alfa Romeo-sourced 1.8-litre four-cylinder engine.

The 2021 Asian F3 Championship will comprise five rounds with 15 races that will be alternating between the Dubai Aerodome and Abu Dhabi's Yas Marina Circuit. The season will be nearly a month-long and is scheduled to conclude on February 20, 2021, in Abu Dhabi.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.