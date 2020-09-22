Kush Maini Extends Lead In British F3 Championship With Win At Donington Park

Indian driver Kush Maini extended his lead in the 2020 British F3 Championship securing the win at Donington Park. The driver bagged his second win in the championship out of three rounds so far. The driver previously took his first win at the Brands Hatch circuit earlier this month, followed by two podium finishes and a win at Donington Park. Race 14 of the championship saw Maini battle it out with Kaylen Frederick for the top spot.

Frederick started on pole position ahead of Maini and the drivers were running neck-to-neck from the first corner. The Hitech GP driver attempted to pass the title contender at the Old Hairpin. Frederick refused to budge and the pair went wheel to wheel through the Starkey's Bridge and Schwantz. Maini finally found a pass on the outside at McLeans and took the lead, setting the course for the remainder of the race.

Kush Maini drives for Hitech GP team in the British F3 Championship

Meanwhile, Frederick fended off competition from Ulysse De Pauw. There was no looking back for Maini though who steadily built the gap over Frederick over the next couple of laps. The driver extended his gap to 3.2 seconds by Lap 8 before crossing the chequered flag to take the win.

Speaking on the fantastic performance, Kush Maini, driver Hitech GP, "I knew I had to get him [Kaylen Frederick] on the first lap because it's too hard to follow around here. I got a good start thankfully and put him under pressure into turn one, which messed up his run down to the Old Hairpin. I got a run on him, lunged him into the Old Hairpin, he kept around the outside and then wheel to wheel to McLeans. I braked really late and he had nowhere to go, so I got the move done and I'm really happy. When you have fresh air it's a lot easier to drive and I just put my head down and enjoyed the drive. I did not really push to pull away, I literally just wanted to enjoy the drive and it was really nice. There's still way too many races left [to think about the championship] so we're just going to keep up this form."

The next round is scheduled to take place at Stutterton in the UK with four back-to-back races

The result translates to Maini's ninth podium finish in 14 races that gives him the edge over Frederick on the points table. Maini leads the championship with 296 points, 54 points clear off Frederick. There are still 10 races to go in the 2020 BRDC F3 championship, promising to make this title fight a lot more interesting. The next round of the British F3 will take place at Snetterton in Norfolk in the UK with four races scheduled between October 3-4, 2020.

