New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Kush Maini Extends Lead In British F3 Championship With Win At Donington Park

With nine podiums including the latest race win at Donington Park, Kush Maini's leads the 2020 British F3 championship by 54 points, and is a strong contender for the title with 10 more races to go.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
Kush Maini secured two podium finishes and a race win at Donington Park in British F3

Highlights

  • Kush Maini bagged 9 podiums out of a 14 races so far in the chamipionship
  • Kush Maini leads the British F3 Championship with 296 points
  • The next round will be held between October 3-4 with 4 races planned

Indian driver Kush Maini extended his lead in the 2020 British F3 Championship securing the win at Donington Park. The driver bagged his second win in the championship out of three rounds so far. The driver previously took his first win at the Brands Hatch circuit earlier this month, followed by two podium finishes and a win at Donington Park. Race 14 of the championship saw Maini battle it out with Kaylen Frederick for the top spot.

Also Read: F2: Jehan Daruvala Shines In British GP With A P4 Finish In The Sprint Race

Frederick started on pole position ahead of Maini and the drivers were running neck-to-neck from the first corner. The Hitech GP driver attempted to pass the title contender at the Old Hairpin. Frederick refused to budge and the pair went wheel to wheel through the Starkey's Bridge and Schwantz. Maini finally found a pass on the outside at McLeans and took the lead, setting the course for the remainder of the race.

b96pr75

Kush Maini drives for Hitech GP team in the British F3 Championship

Meanwhile, Frederick fended off competition from Ulysse De Pauw. There was no looking back for Maini though who steadily built the gap over Frederick over the next couple of laps. The driver extended his gap to 3.2 seconds by Lap 8 before crossing the chequered flag to take the win.

Speaking on the fantastic performance, Kush Maini, driver Hitech GP, "I knew I had to get him [Kaylen Frederick] on the first lap because it's too hard to follow around here. I got a good start thankfully and put him under pressure into turn one, which messed up his run down to the Old Hairpin. I got a run on him, lunged him into the Old Hairpin, he kept around the outside and then wheel to wheel to McLeans. I braked really late and he had nowhere to go, so I got the move done and I'm really happy. When you have fresh air it's a lot easier to drive and I just put my head down and enjoyed the drive. I did not really push to pull away, I literally just wanted to enjoy the drive and it was really nice. There's still way too many races left [to think about the championship] so we're just going to keep up this form."

Also Read: Motorsports Recognised As New Discipline For Government Jobs Under Sports Quota

t67gl11c

The next round is scheduled to take place at Stutterton in the UK with four back-to-back races

0 Comments

The result translates to Maini's ninth podium finish in 14 races that gives him the edge over Frederick on the points table. Maini leads the championship with 296 points, 54 points clear off Frederick. There are still 10 races to go in the 2020 BRDC F3 championship, promising to make this title fight a lot more interesting. The next round of the British F3 will take place at Snetterton in Norfolk in the UK with four races scheduled between October 3-4, 2020.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Elon Musk Expected To Use Tesla 'Battery Day' To Argue For The End Of Combustion Engines Elon Musk Expected To Use Tesla 'Battery Day' To Argue For The End Of Combustion Engines
Kush Maini Extends Lead In British F3 Championship With Win At Donington Park Kush Maini Extends Lead In British F3 Championship With Win At Donington Park
Tesla Planning To Launch A Full Self-Driving Subscription Service  Tesla Planning To Launch A Full Self-Driving Subscription Service 
Anand Mahindra Gifts A New Tractor To Bihar's 'Canal Man' Anand Mahindra Gifts A New Tractor To Bihar's 'Canal Man'
2021 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX And Ninja 650 Get New Colour Schemes In India 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX And Ninja 650 Get New Colour Schemes In India
Next-Gen Hyundai i20 Spotted Testing In India Again Next-Gen Hyundai i20 Spotted Testing In India Again
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V With Super-Moto ABS Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.23 Lakh TVS Apache RTR 200 4V With Super-Moto ABS Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.23 Lakh
NOVUS Electric Bike With Carbon Fibre Frame Unveiled In Europe NOVUS Electric Bike With Carbon Fibre Frame Unveiled In Europe
Tata Motors Rolls Out The 300,000th Tiago From Sanand Plant Tata Motors Rolls Out The 300,000th Tiago From Sanand Plant
2020 Ford Endeavour Sport Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 35.10 Lakh 2020 Ford Endeavour Sport Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 35.10 Lakh
Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro Range Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 11.95 Lakh Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro Range Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 11.95 Lakh
Petrol & Diesel Prices Cut By 8 Paise & 15 Paise In Delhi Petrol & Diesel Prices Cut By 8 Paise & 15 Paise In Delhi
Mahindra-Owned Peugeot Motocycles' Metropolis Added To France's Presidential Fleet Mahindra-Owned Peugeot Motocycles' Metropolis Added To France's Presidential Fleet
EV Prices Will Fall In The Next Two Years Says BluSmart Founder EV Prices Will Fall In The Next Two Years Says BluSmart Founder
New-Generation KTM RC 200 Spied Testing New-Generation KTM RC 200 Spied Testing
Mercedes Benz C Class Desktop
x
Anand Mahindra Gifts A New Tractor To Bihar's 'Canal Man'
Anand Mahindra Gifts A New Tractor To Bihar's 'Canal Man'
Honda's Royal Enfield Rival To Be Launched This Month
Honda's Royal Enfield Rival To Be Launched This Month
Mahindra-Owned Peugeot Motocycles' Metropolis Added To France's Presidential Fleet
Mahindra-Owned Peugeot Motocycles' Metropolis Added To France's Presidential Fleet
Tata Tiago Soccer Edition Spotted At Dealership Sans Camouflage
Tata Tiago Soccer Edition Spotted At Dealership Sans Camouflage
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities