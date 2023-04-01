All New Toyota Tacoma Teased In The USA

All New Toyota Tacoma is being introduced to the USA market in the next few months. This is big news for the world as the Hilux and Fortuner used the same platform. These two SUVs dominate the South East Asian market just like India. The Tacoma has been teased with a picture there is enough detail already that was available that we can expect on these two new vehicles which are now on sale in India as well. We say this because the Hilux just made its India debut last year and a few weeks ago it had a price increase in some variants while the base variant saw a price reduction.



This was a marketing move to make sure that the manufacturer gets the sales and bookings up and running since the first batch was sold out quickly. The Tacoma will have a new generation ladder on frame that could be lighter to make sure it meets strict emission norms and is more comfortable than before. The Hilux and Fortuner will get the same chassis and suspension setup. There were rumours from Thailand that Toyota is working on a hybrid diesel setup to help clear emissions in India and the rest of the world. A petrol hybrid or a turbocharged petrol motor could make it to India as well. Considering Lexus is launching the turbo petrol motor in the RX which is a big move considering it is a jointly-made engine and can be used everywhere.

While the powertrain and chassis part is very important indeed. It is interesting to see that Tacoma has a whole new body design in the front, side and rear profile which will help gain customers. The looks will continue to be of a tough and muscular SUV. The Tacoma here looks a bit modern and a tad bit futuristic. Much in line with the Ford Raptor that it will go against in the USA markets. The design is also an inspiration by the Toyota and Lexus family. The design is in line with the Tundra and Land Cruiser which are already doing well in the USA market. Needless to say, LC does well in India too since day one and even today. This design language should be widely accepted as the teaser already shows.

Even more important is the TNGA-F platform that is set to debut with this SUV and pickup truck platform. A heavily revised platform will help the manufacturer meet new safety and emission norms. This new platform will also help in providing more comfort, fun-to-drive character, and off-roading capability. A teaser in the USA right now means the launch is far away for the Indian market. We already know this. The reveal is set for 2025 in the Indian market as Toyota is already refreshed the Hilux for now and Fortuner was refreshed with the GR-S Variant in late 2022.