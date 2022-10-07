All Supply Chain Issues Resolved That Delayed Vida Launch: Pawan Munjal

Hero MotoCorp has finally forayed into the electric mobility space and the two-wheeler giant will be operating the same under the new Vida brand with its first product being the V1 electric scooter. What many may not know is that the Vida V1 was originally supposed to arrive as early as July this year but the company had to put its launch plans on hold owing to "enormous supply chain issues." Nevertheless, Dr Pawan Munjal, Chairman & CEO - Hero MotoCorp, says that all the supply chain issues have now been resolved.

Also Read: Hero Vida V1 Electric Scooter Launched In India

Dr Pawan Munjal - Chairman and CEO of Hero MotoCorp at the launch of the Vida V1

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the Vida V1 launch, Dr Munjal said, All the supply issues are behind us. If and when they were any issues with a certain supplier, there were alternate arrangements made as well. We got new suppliers in. Obviously, tested everything thoroughly."

The Vida electric brand was originally unveiled in March this year in Dubai with the first offering slated to be launched on July 1, to coincide with the birth anniversary of Dr Brijmohan Lall, the founder of the company. However, before the launch date, the company said that it has delayed the launch owing to the "shortage of various components, including semiconductors."

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp To Launch Affordable EV Under Vida Brand; Pawan Munjal

Of course, supply chain constraints have plagued the auto sector since the pandemic and the same finally caught up with Hero MotoCorp when it came to the chip-heavy electric scooters. Several other manufacturers delayed product launches - both two-wheelers and four-wheelers - in the wake of the chip shortage.

The Vida V1 will come with swappable batteries along with a host of connected features as part of its key USPs

That said, Hero is confident of delivering its premium electric scooters to customers as per the schedule announced. Munjal said that the company plans to open bookings for the V1 Plus and V1 Pro on October 10 in three cities with deliveries to begin in December this year. The company will then expand to eight new cities and will continue expansion as it ramps up production. Hero has not shared production numbers for the Vida at the moment.

Also Read: Will Not Go For High Volumes Right Away With Vida V1: Pawan Munjal

The Vida V1 Plus is priced at Rs. 1.45 lakh, going up to Rs. 1.59 lakh for the V1 Pro. All prices are ex-showroom. The electric scooter is powered by a PMS motor that develops 6 kW (8 bhp) of peak power with 5.2 bhp of continuous power. Power comes from a 3.94 kWh lithium-ion battery on the V1 Pro, while the V1 Plus gets a 3.44 kWh battery. The Vida V1 Pro gets a claimed range of 165 km, whereas the V1 Plus has a range of 143 km on a single charge. Both scooters can be charged at the rate of 1.2 km per minute and have a top speed of 80 kmph.