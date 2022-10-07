Hero MotoCorp To Launch Affordable EV Under Vida Brand; Pawan Munjal

The Hero Vida V1 was launched in India, with prices starting at Rs. 1.45 lakh for the Plus variant and going up to Rs. 1.59 lakh for the top-spec Pro variant. And Hero MotoCorp agrees that the product is priced at a premium because of what it offers in terms of range, features and technology. But having said that, Hero has confirmed that it will surely have a more affordable EV under the Vida brand, going forward. However, there was no clear timeline given for the launch of the more affordable electric two-wheeler.

Dr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO, Hero MotoCorp responded to a question asking about the pricing strategy of the Vida V1, at a roundtable conference on the sidelines of the Vida V1 launch and he said, “It (Vida V1) is loaded with features, possibilities and obviously every feature, every possibility costs money and it is an investment. We are starting with, shall I say, a premium product, but it doesn’t mean that we will never have a more affordable, if you please, product than this, in terms of pricing. Surely, there will be, going forward.”

The Vida V1 Pro gets a claimed range of 165 km and a 0-40 kmph time of 3.2 seconds. The V1 Plus has a range of 143 km along with 0-40 kmph time of 3.4 seconds. Both scooters can be charged at the rate of 1.2 km per minute. Both scooters will have a top speed of 80 kmph. Features of the Vida V1 include over-the-air updates, a 7-inch touchscreen, keyless control, cruise control, S.O.S Alert and a two-way throttle as well. Both variants also get three riding modes - Eco, Ride & Sports. In addition to the launch of the scooter, Hero MotoCorp also launched the Vida charging network.