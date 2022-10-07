Will Not Go For High Volumes Right Away With Vida V1: Pawan Munjal

Hero MotoCorp has finally launched its first electric vehicle under the company’s EV arm Vida. The new electric scooter, which has been christened Vida V1, will be offered in two variants – V1 Plus and V1 Pro, priced at Rs. 1.45 lakh and Rs. 1.59 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. While bookings will begin on October 10, deliveries will commence in December 2022. Now there has been a lot of anticipation around the Vida electric scooters, the company has confirmed that it plans to take things in a slow and steady manner.

Also Read: Hero Vida V1 Bookings To Open In Eight More Cities From December 2022; Pawan Munjal

Hero MotoCorp’s Chairman & CEO, Pawan Munjal has said that Vida has no plans to chase high volumes right from the beginning and would rather ramp up production gradually. Addressing the media Munjal said, “The ramp-up will happen gradually. We will not go in for high volumes right up front. We will be opening up bookings for another 8 cities in the month of December, which then will follow with more cities. As we ramp up production, we will keep opening up more cities.”

Also Read: Hero Vida V1 Electric Scooter Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.45 Lakh

The Vida V1, will be offered in two variants – V1 Plus and V1 Pro, priced at Rs. 1.45 lakh and Rs. 1.59 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

The electric scooter market is growing at a very fast pace, and Hero MotoCorp is one of few legacy brands that are present in a market that is dominated by start-ups like Ather Energy, Ola Electric and Okinawa among others. Electric vehicles are still in their nascent stage and customer acceptance is also not as widespread as an ICE (internal combustion engine) scooter. Moreover, the recent fire accidents caused by electric scooters have wavered the trust of consumers to some extent. So yes, it’s not time to play volume game, but rather build trust and offer value, and we hope Hero is taking that route.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp To Launch Affordable EV Under Vida Brand; Pawan Munjal

As for the scooter itself, the V1 comes with a high-voltage Lithium-Ion based battery of 3.94 kWh in the V1 Pro while the V1 Plus gets a 3.44 kWh battery. The Vida V1 Pro gets a claimed range of 165 km and a 0-40 kmph time of 3.2 seconds. The V1 Plus has a range of 143 km along with a 0-40 kmph time of 3.4 seconds. Both scooters can be charged at the rate of 1.2 km per minute. Both scooters will have a top speed of 80 kmph.