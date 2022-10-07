Hero Vida V1 Bookings To Open In Eight More Cities From December 2022; Pawan Munjal

The Hero Vida V1 electric scooter was launched in India, with prices starting at Rs. 1.45 lakh for the Plus variant, going up to Rs. 1.59 lakh for the top-spec Pro variant. Bookings for the Vida V1 electric scooter start from October 10, 2022 in the cities of Delhi, Jaipur and Bengaluru. Deliveries in these cities will begin from mid-December 2022. At the same time, Hero will also begin taking bookings in eight new cities across India, although, Hero is yet to reveal the list of cities.

On the sidelines of the Hero Vida V1 launch, Dr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO, Hero MotoCorp, said, “Bookings for the Hero Vida will start next Monday (October 10, 2022) in the three cities of Delhi, Jaipur and Bengaluru. Deliveries would commence mid-December for these three cities. Of course, the ramp-up will happen gradually. We will not go for high volumes, right up front. If I am not mistaken, then we will open up bookings for another eight cities in the month of December, which then we will follow with more cities as we ramp up production. As we ramp up production, we will keep opening bookings in more cities.”

The Vida V1 Pro gets a claimed range of 165 km and a 0-40 kmph time of 3.2 seconds. The V1 Plus has a range of 143 km along with 0-40 kmph time of 3.4 seconds. Both scooters can be charged at the rate of 1.2 km per minute. Both scooters will have a top speed of 80 kmph. Features of the Vida V1 include over-the-air updates, a 7-inch touchscreen, keyless control, cruise control, S.O.S Alert and a two-way throttle as well. Both variants also get three riding modes - Eco, Ride & Sports. In addition to the launch of the scooter, Hero MotoCorp also launched the Vida charging network.