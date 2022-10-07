Hero Vida V1 Electric Scooter Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.45 Lakh

Better late than never, is the maxim that Hero MotoCorp is living by as it launched its first ever electric two-wheeler, Hero Vida V1, in India. The Hero Vida V1 has been a long time coming and it is the first EV under Hero's EV brand, which is Vida. The Vida V1 will be offered in two variants - V1 Plus & V1 Pro, priced at Rs. 1.45 lakh and Rs. 1.59 lakh respectively. The Vida V1 gets a high-voltage Lithium-Ion based battery of 3.94 kWh in the V1 Pro while the V1 Plus gets a 3.44 kWh battery. Hero says that the batteries can stand shock loads and have gone through many industry-first test protocols for reliability.

The Vida V1 Pro gets a claimed range of 165 km and a 0-40 kmph time of 3.2 seconds. The V1 Plus has a range of 143 km along with 0-40 kmph time of 3.4 seconds. Both scooters can be charged at the rate of 1.2 km per minute. Both scooters will have a top speed of 80 kmph. The Hero Vida V1's design is unconventional, with it getting a wide front apron and a narrow body at the rear. The Vida V1 Plus is available in three colours - Matte White, Matte Sports Red and Gloss Black while Vida V1 Pro comes in four colours, including these three and Matte Abrax Orange.

Dr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman & CEO, Hero MotoCorp, with the Vida V1 electric scooter

Other features include over-the-air updates, a 7-inch touchscreen, keyless control, cruise control, S.O.S Alert and a two-way throttle as well. Both variants also get three riding modes - Eco, Ride & Sports. In addition to the launch of the scooter, Hero MotoCorp also launched the Vida charging network. Bookings for the scooter begin on October 10, 2022 and booking amount will be Rs. 4,999. Hero will launch the Vida V1 in select cities of Delhi, Jaipur and Bengaluru, followed by the rest of the country.

The Vida V1 electric scooter gets a maximum range of 165 km

Vida V1 electric scooter has been developed in partnership with Taiwan-based Gogoro. The scooter gets swappable battery technology that also allows the rider to remove the battery and charge it at the convenience of their homes/offices. The Vida V1, from Hero MotoCorp, will take on EV models from Ather Energy, Ola Electric, Okinawa, Simple Energy, and others. Interestingly, Hero joined hands with Ather Energy to adopt the latter's fast-charging technology for its upcoming offerings. Ather had opened its charging IP last year and invited other electric vehicle manufacturers to adopt its fast-charging tech to create a unified charging ecosystem for EVs.

Bookings for Hero Vida V1 begin October 10 onwards. Deliveries to begin from the second week of December 2022

Hero says that it has so far tested over 1,000 prototypes (1,006 to be exact). These prototypes were tested over cumulative 2 lakh kilometres across the country and parts and components were also kept on display at DLF Cyber Hub in Gurugram, Haryana for public viewing. Hero MotoCorp is also bringing added conveniences like low rate of interest on finance, an industry first buy-back assurance, where the company could purchase the scooter back at up to 70 per cent of the value within 16-18 months along with offering 3-day test rides. The deliveries of the scooter will begin in the second week of December 2022 in the cities of Delhi, Bengaluru and Jaipur, to begin with.