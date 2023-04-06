  • Home
All-New MINI Countryman E Powertrain Details Revealed

All-electric Countryman to develop up to 308 bhp, have a range of up to 450 km and will get all-wheel drive
authorBy carandbike Team
06-Apr-23 11:23 AM IST
  • The Countryman E produces 140kW with an estimated range of 450km.
  • There is an SE ALL4 variant producing 230kW with all-wheel-drive.
  • MINI is placing a big emphasis on sustainability and decarbonization.

MINI has revealed the powertrain details for the new all-electric Countryman ahead of its debut later this year. The standard Countryman E will be offered with two powertrain options -  a base two-wheel drive variant and a dual-motor SE ALL4 variant with more power and all-wheel drive.

The Countryman E develops 140 kW or 188 bhp with the SE ALL4 bumping up this number to 230 kW/308 bhp. The SE ALL4 will also be MINI’s first all-wheel drive electric car with the brand’s current EV – the Cooper SE only offered in front-wheel drive. The Countryman E will be offered with a 64.7 kWh battery pack, providing an estimated range of 450 km on a single charge.

The new Countryman will also be larger than its predecessor with MINI confirming a 130mm increase in length to 4,429 mm, The car will also be taller by 60mm at 1,613 mm. Mini says that the larger size will help free-up space for occupants in the cabin.

But the MINI Countryman E is not just about the driving experience, it's also about sustainability. MINI says that the new Countryman E will be more eco-friendly with the company set to do away with decorative elements on the exterior and interior and use wheels made from up to 70 percent secondary aluminium. Even the dashboard, steering wheel, vehicle headliner, floor, and floor mats will be made of recycled polyester obtained from PET bottles and carpet remnants, reducing CO2 emissions by up to 85 percent.

The BMW Group, the parent company of MINI, is committed to decarbonizing production by replacing fossil fuels with hydrogen. They are investing more than 800 million euros and expanding on-site e-component production capacity by eight production lines by 2024. 

The long-term sustainable strategy for energy generation and consumption of the BMW Group's "green plant" at the Leipzig site includes four wind turbines on the factory premises. This could generate more than 20 GWh of electricity from wind energy per year. This is a serious commitment to sustainability, and it shows. 

