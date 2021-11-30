Android Auto Gets Dual SIM Support With Latest Update

Google has now enabled Android Auto has dual SIM support which was only announced in September. This means that a user can choose which SIM card to use while Android Auto beams the phone interface to the car infotainment system. After installing the update, users will receive a pop-up that allows them to choose the SIM, which can be used to make calls or even leverage the data connection for streaming music or mapping.

One of the salient features of the latest Android Auto update is the ability to play games right from the infotainment screen when you've parked the car. Games that are based on HTML5, GameSnacks and developed by Google's Area 120 are provided with this feature.

Google has released iterative updates to Android Auto with Android 12

Already there have been a couple of games that have been enrolled with this feature via the Android Auto Beta Program. Of course, since these are web-based games on the HTML5 code base, they are not native, which means they need an active internet connection.

This update was spotted by a Reddit user who posted about it being rolled out. Reddit user u/abhi052091 revealed that the latest update had version number 7.1.614554. This can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.