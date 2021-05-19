Android Automotive Will Be In 10 Cars By End Of 2021, Easier Path For Third Party Apps

Google announced that wireless Android Auto will soon be offered to a legion of cars by mainstream manufacturers. At Google IO 2021, it also announced a new digital car key feature that works via NFC and ultra-wide band. It is also saying that we will see 10 new models based on its Android Automotive operating system by the end of the year. Android Auto and Automotive are different. Android Auto is a technology that basically allows the user to beam and mirror the smartphone interface and features using the infotainment system onto the car, while Android Automotive is a full car operating system based on Android.

Google has partnered with GM and Renault in addition to its existing partnership with Volvo and its electric subsidiary Polestar. It has also added Nissan and Ford to the list. Overall there will be more than 10 car models. This means the new GM Hummer EV - yes, it will be based on Google's new car operating system.

Cars App Library Updates In Jetpack

Google has made it easy for third party developers to write apps for Android Automotive

After facing a strict fine in Italy, Google is also making it easier for third-party app developers to bring their navigation, EV charging, parking and media apps directly to the car interface. Android for Cars App Library is being extended to support the Automotive OS. This way developers can make one app that works both with the core Android OS for gadgets like phones and tablets and Android Auto. It also means that one app can work across different makes and models. This wasn't possible earlier which added friction to the process of bringing new apps to Android Automotive.

Google is working with a bunch of Early Access Partners -- Parkwhiz, Plugshare, Sygic, Chargepoint, Flitsmeister, SpotHero and many more to bring their apps to Android Automotive. Already third-party apps like Spotify support Cars App Library for Android Auto, now with that being extended to Automotive, that app should be presumably coming to cars using Android Automotive.

Android itself is based on Linux and 2 years ago, Google modified it further to work on cars as an alternative and more scalable option to Android Auto which was running on the phone but the interface of the phone was being beamed on to the car using a USB connection or a combination of wifi and Bluetooth. This mean core Google features like Maps, and Assistant were embedded inside the car on a system level.

The first cars based on this system were the Polestar 2 and the Volvo XC40 Recharge which is also coming to India later this year.

Fast Pair and instrument cluster integration

Google has also partnered with BMW to unveil a new feature called Bluetooth fast pair and display cluster projection which is focussed more on Android Auto. It showcased an i4 sedan which also features the new digital car key feature leveraging NFC and ultra-wideband tech.

According to a video seen in the conference, when you're seated, if the Bluetooth is active on the phone, it will prompt to automatically pair and using a single tap Android saves the wireless connection with the car. It looks as fast as an AirPod syncing with an iPhone. Google uses a similar pairing system for Bluetooth headsets for phones and wireless headphones and it seems like it is extending the technology to cars.

Fast pair is the feature that enables wireless Android Auto on compatible cars on which many are incoming. It also enables the extension of the Google Maps interface with its turn by turn navigation UI inside the BMW digital cluster facing the driver. Google has said it is working more of Android functionality to the driver instrument cluster which means third-party apps may also get more integration.

Google Assistant Driving Mode

This also means the integration of new features like the Google Assistant Driving mode that launches in the US today. It is also coming to other countries in the coming months. It will be available on both Android Auto and Android Automotive.

