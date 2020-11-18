New Cars and Bikes in India
Apple CarPlay Support Comes To ChargePoint EV Chargers 

It will be available for users in UK, US, Canada, and many countries in Europe.

Sahil Gupta
Apple CarPlay now attains integration with one the biggest charging networks on the planet
Apple CarPlay now attains integration with one the biggest charging networks on the planet

  • The ChargePoint integration will be available to people after an update
  • The update will be available to users in US, UK and Europe
  • It will include an integration with Apple Maps
Now Apple CarPlay will display ChargePoint's charging network in its built-in Apple Maps interface. Additionally, users can also cue up for the ChargePoint EV stations directly from the CarPlay interface. The ChargePoint EV network is available to users all over the world and the new update adds support for Apple CarPlay which is available to every iPhone user. Since the iPhone is the single best selling phone in the world, this is a huge update. 

3ol2kqqk

EV Routing will be able to calculate the route while incorporating the user's EV range and charging points

Via the interface, electric car owners can search for and navigate to charging stations, start charging sessions and also join a queue in the event a station is full. 

cpji8eu4

Apple CarPlay 2020

"ChargePoint says available EV chargers can be displayed on a map where drivers can find recently used stations, favourites, or filter their options based on cost, availability, and plug type. They'll also be able to see a charger's status and navigate to its location using the app. Once there, drivers can start a charging session, or join a waitlist if no chargers are currently available. They can do this all from the car's interface, without having to flip between different apps and service," said the company in a statement.

0 Comments

This update is coming to users in the UK, US, Canada, Austria, Belgian, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Holland, Norway, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland. 

