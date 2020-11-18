Apple CarPlay Support Comes To ChargePoint EV Chargers 

Apple CarPlay now attains integration with one the biggest charging networks on the planet

Now Apple CarPlay will display ChargePoint's charging network in its built-in Apple Maps interface. Additionally, users can also cue up for the ChargePoint EV stations directly from the CarPlay interface. The ChargePoint EV network is available to users all over the world and the new update adds support for Apple CarPlay which is available to every iPhone user. Since the iPhone is the single best selling phone in the world, this is a huge update.

EV Routing will be able to calculate the route while incorporating the user's EV range and charging points

Via the interface, electric car owners can search for and navigate to charging stations, start charging sessions and also join a queue in the event a station is full.

Apple CarPlay 2020

"ChargePoint says available EV chargers can be displayed on a map where drivers can find recently used stations, favourites, or filter their options based on cost, availability, and plug type. They'll also be able to see a charger's status and navigate to its location using the app. Once there, drivers can start a charging session, or join a waitlist if no chargers are currently available. They can do this all from the car's interface, without having to flip between different apps and service," said the company in a statement.

This update is coming to users in the UK, US, Canada, Austria, Belgian, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Holland, Norway, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

