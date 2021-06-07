Aprilia RS 660 Trofeo Launched In Europe

The Aprilia RS 660 is yet to be launched in India, and to be priced at Rs. 13.39 lakh (Ex-showroom), but now a track-only, race-ready version called the Aprilia RS 660 Trofeo has been announced for sale in Europe. The RS 660 Trofeo has been produced by Aprilia's Racing Department, and was previously available only to clubman and privateer racers, particularly those competing in Aprilia's own one-make Aprilia Racing RS 660 Trophy series. But now, Aprilia has decided to offer the Trofeo commercially, making it available to even those without racing credentials.

The Aprilia RS 660 Trofeo sheds weight while losing all road-homologated components for track use

The Aprilia RS 660 Trofeo is based on a standard RS 660, but removes the homologation parts like ignition assembly, road-legal components and even the ABS, saving weight. The result is that the Aprilia RS 660 Trofeo comes with a dry weight of 153 kg, and peak power increases to 103.6 bhp. The stock RS 660's road-friendly ergonomics have been tweaked to suit track-riding as well. A racing upper triple clamp has been used to accommodate the clip-in handlebars, and new racing footpegs have been introduced in the Trofeo version.

The RS 660 Trofeo gets dedicated Ohlins suspension, a SC Project exhaust and re-programmed ECU

The ECU has been re-programmed with all mapping now producing full power and it has been calibrated to work with the SC Project racing exhaust. The full-colour TFT dashboard no longer shows the same options as the road-going bike, and a more track-appropriate cluster has replaced the bulky left switchgear. Suspension is now handled by Ohlins units front and rear, and dedicated racing pads fitted to the Brembo calipers. Tyres are also new, and feature Pirelli Supercorsa V3 SC1 rubber with much softer compound than the road bike. The Aprilia RS 660 Trofeo is priced in the UK at 17,950 Euros (around Rs. 16 lakh under current exchange rates).