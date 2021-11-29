Are You Servicing Your Car Right?

You should always make sure that you are getting your car serviced properly. Here are certain things that you should look out for:

Work sheet- Check the work or job sheet while you are taking the car delivery after getting the servicing done. Always keep an eye out for things you are being charged for, what has been covered under the warranty, and so on.

Itemized work bill- This is done after servicing. Ensure that it has all prices that were quoted earlier by your advisor.

Transmission or engine oil- The engine is the key component of the vehicle and engine oil and filter changes are always necessary periodically. This is also needed for the transmission as well. Check the engine oil colour carefully and the new oil will be cleaner and lighter in its colour.

Brake fluid or coolant- You should always get the coolant of the engine changed after some thousand kilometres. Depending on the guidelines of the carmaker, you may have to refill/replace your brake fluid as well. Try and ensure that it is being done, once you are getting the car serviced.

Fuel levels- Advisors always note down the fuel level on the work sheet to prevent any chances of misuse. You should always check the fuel level once you take delivery.

Odometer information- Take a 2-3 minute test drive after servicing, with a view towards making sure that everything is fine. However, long drives are needed if core components have been replaced. Take a closer look at the odometer reading for making sure that the car was not misused or overused in your absence.

Wheels and tyres- Check the tyres and wheels carefully while taking delivery. Swapping may be done if alignment or rotation is needed. However, you will not want any old tyres in place of newer ones. Hence check carefully.

Air Filter- Check for the air filter by opening the housing for the same and examining it carefully. It should be replaced after a few thousand kilometres and is to be cleaned each time the vehicle goes to get serviced.

Road testing- Get a road test done with the service advisor and also make sure that issues have been resolved, however minor they may be.