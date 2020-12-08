New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Aston Martin DBX Bowmore Edition Unveiled In U.S.

Bowmore is a Scotch whiskey distillery in Scotland that was established in 1779 and the Aston Martin DBX special edition has taken inspiration from it.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The Aston Martin DBX Bowmore Edition has taken inspiration from the Bowmore Scotch Whiskey. expand View Photos
The Aston Martin DBX Bowmore Edition has taken inspiration from the Bowmore Scotch Whiskey.

Highlights

  • The DBX Bowmore Edition takes inspiration from the Bowmore scotch whiskey
  • Bowmore is basically a Scotch whiskey distillery established in 1779.
  • Aston Martin will manufacture just 18 units of the DBX Bowmore Edition.

The Aston Martin DBX is one of the sexiest looking compact SUVs on sale today and the British carmaker has now made it even sexier with launch of a Limited Edition model- Aston Martin DBX Bowmore. The Aston Martin Q is the company's bespoke customisation service. The division has come up with an amalgamation of tweed and copper for an unique looking craftsmanship on the DBX both on the outside inside the cabin. The company will manufacture just 18 units of the Bowmore Edition and deliveries will begin in late 2021.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz To Increase Its Share In Aston Martin To 20 Per Cent; Inks New Technology Deal

94cgclgo

Customers get the choice of choosing between the Obsidian Monotone or Copper Tan Metallic/Obsidian Duotone interior trims.

Bowmore is a Scotch whiskey distillery in Scotland that was established in 1779 and this DBX special edition has taken inspiration from it. People at the Q division have used copper strips from the distillery's whiskey stills for the side-strake inlays. Even more original Bowmore copper has been used inside for the polished copper cup holders and sill plaques. The subtle copper exterior accents are coupled with Bowmore Blue, an existing Aston exterior colour saved for the DBX Bowmore Edition model and the Xenon Gray colour is available as an option.

Also Read: F1: Aston Martin & Mercedes-AMG To Share Safety Car Duties For 2021

Newsbeep
331vok7o

Even more original Bowmore copper has been used inside the cabin.

On the inside, customers get the choice of choosing between the Obsidian Monotone or Copper Tan Metallic/Obsidian Duotone interior trims. Bowmore tweed is again predominant on the inside along with other blue and copper accents. What really grabs your eyeballs is the fine copper foil detailing on the gloss-black central console. Then the DBX is also equipped with special Q accessories like a Bowmore tweed picnic blanket and leather holdall.

Also Read: Aston Martin's Formula One Car To Don Green And Pink Livery

pv995e1

The Aston Martin DBX Bowmore Edition is also equipped with special Q accessories.

0 Comments

Under the hood, you still get the same 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 motor pumping out 542 bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Living With The Ather 450X Electric Scooter: Road Test Review
Living With The Ather 450X Electric Scooter: Road Test Review
Tesla Launches Second $5 Billion Share Sale Since September
Tesla Launches Second $5 Billion Share Sale Since September
Aston Martin DBX Bowmore Edition Unveiled In U.S.
Aston Martin DBX Bowmore Edition Unveiled In U.S.
Waze Integration Added For Apple CarPlay Homescreen 
Waze Integration Added For Apple CarPlay Homescreen 
Vehicle Registrations Drop Almost 19% In November 2020; Sees 29% M-o-M Growth Over October
Vehicle Registrations Drop Almost 19% In November 2020; Sees 29% M-o-M Growth Over October
KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles See Price Hike Of Up To Rs. 8,500
KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles See Price Hike Of Up To Rs. 8,500
Moon Mark Is Gearing Up To Race Radio-Controlled Car Models On The Moon
Moon Mark Is Gearing Up To Race Radio-Controlled Car Models On The Moon
Lexus Electric SUV Teased With Drivetrain Tech 
Lexus Electric SUV Teased With Drivetrain Tech 
Aprilia RS 660 India Launch Confirmed
Aprilia RS 660 India Launch Confirmed
Triumph Motorcycles India Introduces Customisation Feature On Its Website
Triumph Motorcycles India Introduces Customisation Feature On Its Website
Omega Seiki Mobility, CK Motors Join Hands For Three-Wheeler Sales
Omega Seiki Mobility, CK Motors Join Hands For Three-Wheeler Sales
Tesla Launches Second $5 Billion Share Sale Since September
Tesla Launches Second $5 Billion Share Sale Since September
Ather Energy Announces Launch Of The 450X Electric Scooter In 16 Cities
Ather Energy Announces Launch Of The 450X Electric Scooter In 16 Cities
Aston Martin DBX Bowmore Edition Unveiled In U.S.
Aston Martin DBX Bowmore Edition Unveiled In U.S.
Piaggio Ape' Xtra LDX+ Diesel 3-Wheeler Launched With Extended 6 Feet Deck
Piaggio Ape' Xtra LDX+ Diesel 3-Wheeler Launched With Extended 6 Feet Deck
Waze Integration Added For Apple CarPlay Homescreen 
Waze Integration Added For Apple CarPlay Homescreen 
F1: Ferrari Pit Equipment Needs Overhaul, Says Sebastian Vettel 
F1: Ferrari Pit Equipment Needs Overhaul, Says Sebastian Vettel 
Vehicle Registrations Drop Almost 19% In November 2020; Sees 29% M-o-M Growth Over October
Vehicle Registrations Drop Almost 19% In November 2020; Sees 29% M-o-M Growth Over October
Moon Mark Is Gearing Up To Race Radio-Controlled Car Models On The Moon
Moon Mark Is Gearing Up To Race Radio-Controlled Car Models On The Moon
Scott Wine Steps Down As Polaris Chairman And CEO
Scott Wine Steps Down As Polaris Chairman And CEO
KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles See Price Hike Of Up To Rs. 8,500
KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles See Price Hike Of Up To Rs. 8,500
Hyundai Year-End Benefits: Discounts Up To Rs. 1 Lakh On Select BS6 Hyundai Cars
Hyundai Year-End Benefits: Discounts Up To Rs. 1 Lakh On Select BS6 Hyundai Cars
Vehicle Registrations Drop Almost 19% In November 2020; Sees 29% M-o-M Growth Over October
Vehicle Registrations Drop Almost 19% In November 2020; Sees 29% M-o-M Growth Over October
Tata Motors Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On Its BS6-Compliant Cars
Tata Motors Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On Its BS6-Compliant Cars
Living With The Ather 450X Electric Scooter: Road Test Review
Living With The Ather 450X Electric Scooter: Road Test Review
2021 KTM 125 Duke Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.50 Lakh
2021 KTM 125 Duke Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.50 Lakh
MG Motor India Delivers Seven Gloster SUVs In A Single Day In Cochin
MG Motor India Delivers Seven Gloster SUVs In A Single Day In Cochin
Aston Martin DBX

Aston Martin DBX

Expected Price
₹ 3.5 - 4 Crore
Expected Launch
Dec 2020
Sedan
Petrol
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
Hyundai Aura Engines, MG Motor Fast Charger, Aston Martin DBX
03:16
Hyundai Aura Engines, MG Motor Fast Charger, Aston Martin DBX
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 20-Nov-19 07:43 PM IST
Gib Motor 300x600
x
Vehicle Registrations Drop Almost 19% In November 2020; Sees 29% M-o-M Growth Over October
Vehicle Registrations Drop Almost 19% In November 2020; Sees 29% M-o-M Growth Over October
Tata Motors Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On Its BS6-Compliant Cars
Tata Motors Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On Its BS6-Compliant Cars
Living With The Ather 450X Electric Scooter: Road Test Review
Living With The Ather 450X Electric Scooter: Road Test Review
2021 KTM 125 Duke Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.50 Lakh
2021 KTM 125 Duke Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.50 Lakh
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities