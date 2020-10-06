New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Atal Tunnel Rohtang: All You Need To Know

The Atal Tunnel in Rohtang, near Manali is now open for traffic. It is one of the longest highway tunnels in the world and it is at an altitude of over 10,000 feet. We tell you everything you need to know about the newly inaugurated Rohtang tunnel in Himachal Pradesh.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
The Atal Tunnel became operational from October 3, 2020 onwards

Highlights

  • The Atal Tunnel was built by Border Roads Organisation
  • It is the world's longest tunnel, beyond an altitude of 10,000 feet
  • It can allow 3,000 cars and 1,500 trucks to pass everyday

The opening of the Atal tunnel in Rohtang, Himachal Pradesh comes as good news for all adventure and thrill seekers. It is built below the famed Rohtang pass, which leads to higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh and then onwards to Ladakh. The Manali-Leh drive will become much easier with the opening of the Atal Tunnel, which is named after former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee. So, here's everything you need to know about the famed Atal Tunnel, before you start planning a vacation, going up to the mountains.

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Atal Tunnel in Rohtang, Himachal Pradesh

History

mq9p12ag

(Atal Tunnel is situated at an altitude of 10,000 feet)

The feasibility study for a tunnel construction was done way back in 1990, with the decision taken to construct the tunnel in 2000 by then Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The foundation stone of the road leading to the tunnel was laid in 2002, while the foundation stone for the tunnel itself was laid down by Mrs. Sonia Gandhi in 2010, when she was the president of the UPA. The initial target for the tunnel to be constructed was 2010. The initial cost of building the tunnel was expected to be ₹ 950 crore, but by the time the construction ended, the total cost came up to ₹ 3,200 crore. One of the big reasons for the cost to increase was the constant delays.

Reason

ofuic1mg

(The Atal Tunnel will shorten the travel time between Manali and Leh by up to 5 hours)

Not only does it allows year-round access to the Lahaul-Spiti valley but also reduces the distance from Manali to Leh by 46 km and reduces travel time by up to 5 hours as well. The Atal tunnel will be beneficial for smooth movement of armed forces towards Ladakh and civilian traffic going up from Manali to Leh and the Lahaul-Spiti Valley. Plus, the government expects the Atal tunnel to boost tourism and winter sports in and around the region. The Atal Tunnel was built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO)

Geographic Details

2kbggjq

(The Atal Tunnel is 9.02 km long and it forms a horse-shoe shape)

Built at an altitude of 10,000 feet or 3,000 metres, the Atal tunnel is situated in the eastern Pir Panjal range of the Himalayas. It is 9.02 km long and is 10 metres wide (The road surface is 8 metres wide). It is the world's longest tunnel, above 10,000 feet and reduces the distance between Manali and Leh by 46 km. The Atal tunnel avoids the Rohtang pass itself. It is shaped in the form of a horse-shoe.

Safety

15sj9pq

(The tunnel has CCTV cameras, fire hydrants, air quality monitor and telephone booths as well)

0 Comments

The Atal Tunnel in Rohtang can allow 3,000 cars and 1,500 trucks per day. The tunnel structure is supported by fibre-reinforced concrete, rock bolts and yieldable steel ribs. There is an emergency tunnel 3.6 metres below the tunnel as well. There are telephone booths every 150 metres, CCTV cameras with auto-incident detection every 250 metres, fire hydrants every 60 metres and exit signs every 25 metres. Plus, the Atal tunnel also gets air quality monitoring every one km.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

MG Gloster SUV Launch Date Revealed

MG Gloster SUV Launch Date Revealed
First 2020 Land Rover Defender Arrives In India Ahead Of Launch On October 15

First 2020 Land Rover Defender Arrives In India Ahead Of Launch On October 15
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Sales Cross 5.5 Lakh Mark

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Sales Cross 5.5 Lakh Mark
Mahindra Thar Receives Over 9000 Bookings Since Launch

Mahindra Thar Receives Over 9000 Bookings Since Launch
Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet

Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet
New Emission Norms For Tractors To Be Applicable From October 2021: MoRTH

New Emission Norms For Tractors To Be Applicable From October 2021: MoRTH
2020 Audi A3 Sportback To Get A New Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain

2020 Audi A3 Sportback To Get A New Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain
Daimler To Cut Fixed Costs By More Than 20 Per Cent By 2025

Daimler To Cut Fixed Costs By More Than 20 Per Cent By 2025
2021 Honda Africa Twin Gets A New Colour Option

2021 Honda Africa Twin Gets A New Colour Option
Atal Tunnel Rohtang: All You Need To Know

Atal Tunnel Rohtang: All You Need To Know
Two-Wheeles Sales September 2020: Yamaha Records 17% Sales Hike

Two-Wheeles Sales September 2020: Yamaha Records 17% Sales Hike
Honda CBR650R Updated For 2021

Honda CBR650R Updated For 2021
Magenta Power And eMatrixmile India Sign MoU To Set-Up 10,000 Charging Stations In Maharashtra

Magenta Power And eMatrixmile India Sign MoU To Set-Up 10,000 Charging Stations In Maharashtra
BMW India Opens Pre-Bookings For The 2 Series Gran Coupe

BMW India Opens Pre-Bookings For The 2 Series Gran Coupe
Brand New Tesla Model Y Roof Rips Off While Being Driven In California

Brand New Tesla Model Y Roof Rips Off While Being Driven In California
First 2020 Land Rover Defender Arrives In India Ahead Of Launch On October 15

First 2020 Land Rover Defender Arrives In India Ahead Of Launch On October 15
MG Gloster SUV Launch Date Revealed

MG Gloster SUV Launch Date Revealed
2020 Maruti Suzuki Super Carry Prices Revised; Now Starts At Rs. 4.25 Lakh

2020 Maruti Suzuki Super Carry Prices Revised; Now Starts At Rs. 4.25 Lakh
Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet

Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet
Akhil Rabindra Bags A Finish In Top 5 In The 2020 FFSA French GT Championship Round 3

Akhil Rabindra Bags A Finish In Top 5 In The 2020 FFSA French GT Championship Round 3
Toyota, Nissan Seek Customs Reimbursement From UK If Brexit Talks Fail: Report

Toyota, Nissan Seek Customs Reimbursement From UK If Brexit Talks Fail: Report
India To Extend Surcharge On Taxes On Luxury Cars Beyond 2022

India To Extend Surcharge On Taxes On Luxury Cars Beyond 2022
Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds

Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds
Hyundai Creta Gets A Price Hike Of Up To 62,000; New Petrol Base Variant Introduced

Hyundai Creta Gets A Price Hike Of Up To 62,000; New Petrol Base Variant Introduced
Mahindra Thar Receives Over 9000 Bookings Since Launch

Mahindra Thar Receives Over 9000 Bookings Since Launch
Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet

Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Spotted With Production-Spec Parts

Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Spotted With Production-Spec Parts

New Car Models

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 0 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Price Starts
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,698 9% / 5 yrs

Honda Jazz

Hatchback, 17.1 - 18.2 Kmpl
Honda Jazz
Price Starts
₹ 7.5 - 9.74 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,567 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS7 Sportback

Sedan, 11.6 Kmpl
Audi RS7 Sportback
Price Starts
₹ 1.94 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,02,712 9% / 5 yrs

Honda City

Sedan, 17.8 - 24.1 Kmpl
Honda City
Price Starts
₹ 10.89 - 14.64 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 22,606 9% / 5 yrs

Hyundai Tucson

SUV, 12.95 - 16.38 Kmpl
Hyundai Tucson
Price Starts
₹ 22.3 - 27.03 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 46,291 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 0 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Price Starts
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 5.14 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Hatchback, 24.07 - 32.3 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 4.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,697 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Price Starts
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Price Starts
₹ 5.44 - 9.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs
Image of Mercedes Benz E Class Desktop
x
Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds
Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds
Hyundai Creta Gets A Price Hike Of Up To 62,000; New Petrol Base Variant Introduced
Hyundai Creta Gets A Price Hike Of Up To 62,000; New Petrol Base Variant Introduced
Mahindra Thar Receives Over 9000 Bookings Since Launch
Mahindra Thar Receives Over 9000 Bookings Since Launch
Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet
Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities