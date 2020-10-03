New Cars and Bikes in India
search

PM Modi Inaugurates The World's Longest Highway Tunnel, The Atal Tunnel

The Indian Prime Minister today officially inaugurated the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang, Himachal Pradesh. The 9.02 Km long tunnel connects Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley throughout the year.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
The tunnel will reduce total road distance by 46 km and the travel time by 4 hours.

Highlights

  • PM Modi inaugurates world's longest highway tunnel in Rohtang
  • The tunnel reduces the road distance by 46 Kms between Manali and Leh
  • Atal Rohtang Tunnel is now open for traffic from October 3, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the Atal Rohtang tunnel, which is the longest highway tunnel in the world above 10,000 feet from seal level. This 9.02 km long tunnel will connect Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley throughout the year. Named after former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, it is built under the Rohtang Pass in the eastern Pir Panjal Range of the Himalayas on the Leh-Manali Highway in Himachal Pradesh, India. The tunnel was completed in 10 years with hard work put in by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

Also Read: Atal Rohtang Tunnel To Open For Traffic On October 3, 2020​

The Atal Tunnel is 10.5-metre wide and offers traffic density of 3,000 cars and 1,500 trucks per day with a maximum speed of 80 kmph. 

The tunnel will provide all-weather connectivity to the Lahaul valley of Himachal Pradesh, which usually gets disconnected from the rest of the country due to heavy snowfall atop the Rohtang pass.

mq9p12ag

Atal Tunnel is the world's longest highway tunnel above 10,000 feet.

The tunnel reduces the road distance by 46 Kms between Manali and Leh and the time by about 4 to 5 hours. Ensuring safety, the government has installed monitoring systems at every 60 meters along with electromechanical systems like semi transverse ventilation, SCADA controlled fire-fighting and illumination. There are telephone connections at every 150 metres for emergency communications and emergency exit tunnels at every 500 meters have been provided for a safe and fast exit.

Also Read: Awareness Campaign To Reduce Highway Fatalities Gets Government Support​

0 Comments

The foundation of the approach road for this tunnel was laid in the year 2002. The original time frame to finish the construction of the tunned in 2010 was 6 years. The biggest obstacles faced in the construction of the tunnel were high altitudes, unsuitable weather conditions and patches like the Seri Nallah that made the engineering job even more difficult.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

2020 Audi Q2 Compact SUV Bookings Open In India

2020 Audi Q2 Compact SUV Bookings Open In India
India's Petrol Sales Jump To Pre-Covid Levels In September, Diesel Improves

India's Petrol Sales Jump To Pre-Covid Levels In September, Diesel Improves
Tesla Reports Record Quarterly Deliveries, But Model 3 Sales Underwhelm Bulls

Tesla Reports Record Quarterly Deliveries, But Model 3 Sales Underwhelm Bulls
Tata HBX Micro SUV With Tri-Arrow Grille Spotted Testing Again In India

Tata HBX Micro SUV With Tri-Arrow Grille Spotted Testing Again In India
Volvo Working On A New All-Electric SUV; To Sit Below The XC40: Report

Volvo Working On A New All-Electric SUV; To Sit Below The XC40: Report
Mahindra Thar vs Compact SUVs: Price Comparison

Mahindra Thar vs Compact SUVs: Price Comparison
2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 SE Gets Skyhook Suspension

2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 SE Gets Skyhook Suspension
PM Modi Inaugurates The World's Longest Highway Tunnel, The Atal Tunnel

PM Modi Inaugurates The World's Longest Highway Tunnel, The Atal Tunnel
India's Petrol Sales Jump To Pre-Covid Levels In September, Diesel Improves

India's Petrol Sales Jump To Pre-Covid Levels In September, Diesel Improves
Tata HBX Micro SUV With Tri-Arrow Grille Spotted Testing Again In India

Tata HBX Micro SUV With Tri-Arrow Grille Spotted Testing Again In India
Tesla Reports Record Quarterly Deliveries, But Model 3 Sales Underwhelm Bulls

Tesla Reports Record Quarterly Deliveries, But Model 3 Sales Underwhelm Bulls
2020 Audi Q2 Compact SUV Bookings Open In India

2020 Audi Q2 Compact SUV Bookings Open In India
Volvo XC40 Recharge Electric SUV's Production Begins  

Volvo XC40 Recharge Electric SUV's Production Begins  
Volvo Working On A New All-Electric SUV; To Sit Below The XC40: Report

Volvo Working On A New All-Electric SUV; To Sit Below The XC40: Report
Toyota Urban Cruiser: All You Need To Know

Toyota Urban Cruiser: All You Need To Know
Mahindra Thar vs Compact SUVs: Price Comparison

Mahindra Thar vs Compact SUVs: Price Comparison
2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 SE Gets Skyhook Suspension

2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 SE Gets Skyhook Suspension
Kawasaki Teases Six New Models For 2021

Kawasaki Teases Six New Models For 2021
New-Gen Mahindra Thar 4x4: Variants Explained In Detail

New-Gen Mahindra Thar 4x4: Variants Explained In Detail
2020 Mahindra Thar Bookings Open; Deliveries Start From November

2020 Mahindra Thar Bookings Open; Deliveries Start From November
Elon Musk Says That Tesla Is Coming To India In 2021

Elon Musk Says That Tesla Is Coming To India In 2021
Honda To Leave F1 Post-2021 Season As Automotive Industry Transforms Itself 

Honda To Leave F1 Post-2021 Season As Automotive Industry Transforms Itself 
2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 SE Gets Skyhook Suspension

2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 SE Gets Skyhook Suspension
Mahindra Thar vs Compact SUVs: Price Comparison

Mahindra Thar vs Compact SUVs: Price Comparison
Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals

Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals
2020 Mahindra Thar Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.80 Lakh

2020 Mahindra Thar Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.80 Lakh
New Mahindra Thar Review; SUV Tested Off-Road Too

New Mahindra Thar Review; SUV Tested Off-Road Too

New Car Models

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 0 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Price Starts
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,698 9% / 5 yrs

Honda Jazz

Hatchback, 17.1 - 18.2 Kmpl
Honda Jazz
Price Starts
₹ 7.5 - 9.74 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,567 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS7 Sportback

Sedan, 11.6 Kmpl
Audi RS7 Sportback
Price Starts
₹ 1.94 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,02,712 9% / 5 yrs

Honda City

Sedan, 17.8 - 24.1 Kmpl
Honda City
Price Starts
₹ 10.89 - 14.64 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 22,606 9% / 5 yrs

Hyundai Tucson

SUV, 12.95 - 16.38 Kmpl
Hyundai Tucson
Price Starts
₹ 22.3 - 27.03 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 46,291 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 0 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Price Starts
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Hatchback, 24.07 - 32.3 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 4.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,697 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 5.14 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Price Starts
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Price Starts
₹ 5.19 - 8.02 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Image of Mercedes Benz Glc Desktop
x
2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 SE Gets Skyhook Suspension
2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 SE Gets Skyhook Suspension
Mahindra Thar vs Compact SUVs: Price Comparison
Mahindra Thar vs Compact SUVs: Price Comparison
Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals
Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals
2020 Mahindra Thar Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.80 Lakh
2020 Mahindra Thar Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.80 Lakh
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities