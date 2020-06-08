New Cars and Bikes in India

Awareness Campaign To Reduce Highway Fatalities Gets Government Support

The UNDP campaign will focus on prevention of both human and animal mortality on Highways.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
1.5 lakh lives are lost in road accidents in India every year

Highlights

  • Over five thousand black spots on highways have been identified
  • Govt. has taken up various measures to make the highways safer
  • Efforts are on to create infrastructure conducive to animal use

The Union government has come out in support of a new awareness campaign that aims to reduce the number of fatalities recorded on Indian highways. The campaign initiated by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) will focus on prevention of both human and animal mortality. India witnesses nearly five lakh road accidents every year, in which about 1.5 lakh lives are lost. The Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways and MSME Nitin Gadkari launched the campaign and said that he aims to bring down these figures by 20-25 per cent and has set a deadline of March 31, 2021.

fnaane8g

Govt. aims to bring down highway mortality by 20-25 per cent by March 31st 2021.

The Minister informed that various Road safety measures have been highlighted which will focus on on stretches of National Highways such as rectification of black spots, traffic calming measures, crash barriers, repairing, rehabilitation and reconstruction of dilapidated and narrow bridges, road safety audit, reduction of fatalities on vulnerable roads, highway patrolling and safety during construction. Over five thousand black spots have been identified and the process for their rectification including temporary and permanent measures is being carried out.

Also read: Government Extends Validity Of Vehicle Documents Till July 31

animal videos

Information on black spots for animals on the roads is also being sought.

0 Comments

The Government has also requested NGOs and social organisations for information regarding black spots for animals on the roads. Gadkari said," We are spending good amounts on creating infrastructure conducive to animal use. These include conducting studies for road engineering favourable to animal movement, constructing underpasses, elevated corridors, via-ducts, cut and cover, gaurdwall, fencing, watch tower, solar pumps and ponds for drinking water for animals." He cited the example of Nagpur-Jabalpur Highway, where via-ducts have been constructed for to create right-of-way for the tigers. 

x
