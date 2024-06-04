Login
Ather 450 Apex Price Hiked As Introductory Offer Ends

The 450 Apex is Ather’s most potent scooter yet, built to commemorate the start-up’s 10th anniversary.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 4, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Ather 450 Apex price hiked; now costs Rs 1.95 lakh (ex-showroom).
  • Limited-run electric scooter will only be in production till October 2024.
  • 450 Apex is the most powerful derivative of the 450 series so far.

Ather Energy’s most potent scooter yet has become pricier still. The Ather 450 Apex, built to commemorate the start-up’s 10th anniversary, was launched at a price of Rs 1.89 lakh. However, with the introductory offer ending, Ather has hiked the price of the scooter by Rs 6,000, giving it a price tag of Rs 1.95 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the priciest Ather built so far, and the Apex will only be in production till October 2024.

 

Also Read: Ather 450 Apex Review: Most Potent Ather Yet Is One For The Loyalists

 

 

The 450 Apex is mainly unchanged from the standard 450X, but in a bid to visually distinguish it from other 450 models, Ather has opted for a special paint scheme, which combines a two-layer ‘Indium Blue’ paint job with contrast orange paint for the wheels, logos and frame. Another fun touch with the 450 Apex is the inclusion of near-transparent side panels, a nod to the translucent panels first seen on the Ather 450X Series 1.

 

The 450 Apex also has a more potent motor, which develops a peak 7 kW (0.6 kW higher than the standard 450X), but torque output remains unchanged at 26 Nm. Equipped with an evolved ‘Warp+’ ride mode, the Apex is the first Ather to have a top speed of 100 kmph, with its 0-40 kmph acceleration time of 2.9 seconds being a near-half-second improvement on the standard scooter. Ather also claims a 30 per cent improvement in roll-on acceleration, making it quicker in the 40-80 kmph sprint.

 

Ather 450 Apex 6

The 450 Apex is the only Ather scooter that can clock 100 kmph.

 

Another vital addition is that of a new, advanced regenerative braking system, which is paired with a new energy management algorithm, dubbed ‘Magic Twist’. Ather says the system is powerful enough to bring the scooter to a complete halt without requiring any brake lever inputs, and promises it works consistently and seamlessly regardless of the state-of-charge (SoC) of the scooter’s battery. This has also led to a marginal increase in overall certified range, which stands at 157 km (150 km for the standard model).

 

Also Read: Ather Rizta Review: The Ather For Every Indian Family?

 

The 3.7 kWh battery pack has been carried over from the 450X, along with the suspension and braking setup. There is no anti-lock braking system (ABS), but the Apex gets tyre pressure monitoring as standard. Buyers also get a special helmet with a livery to match the scooter’s colour scheme.

 

This is likely to be the final derivative to spawn from the existing 450 platform, as Ather is now expected to make significant upgrades for the successor to the 450 series. At present, Ather has two main model lines – the 450, and the family-focused Rizta.

