Ather 450X Deliveries To Begin From November 2020; City-Wise Timeline Revealed

Deliveries for the Ather 450X will begin in a phased manner starting from Bengaluru and Chennai followed by Hyderabad, Pune, Delhi and Mumbai by November 2020.

The Ather 450X is priced from Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) onwards

  • Test rides for the Ather 450X will begin from October onwards
  • The Ather 450X is offered in two colours - Matte grey and mint green
  • The 450X is Ather's new flagship offering and is available in 2 variants

Ather Energy has revealed the city-wise delivery timeline of its upcoming 450X flagship electric scooter. carandbike had exclusively confirmed the delivery timeline for Delhi-NCR last week, and now we have more details on when the e-scooter will make its way to other cities across the country. Major metros including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Kochi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Delhi and Mumbai will get the Ather 450X from November onwards. Meanwhile, Coimbatore and other cities will get the scooter by the first quarter of 2021. The company has further revealed that deliveries will begin in a phased manner beginning with Bengaluru and Chennai, followed by other cities.

Speaking on the development, Tarun Mehta, Co-founder & CEO, Ather Energy said, "The pandemic did disrupt our timelines by a few months, but we have been able to get back on track with our plans. We used the time to refine our expansion plan and get the ball rolling on our go-to-market strategy. We have also been working very actively with our supplier partners to ensure minimal disruption in the supply chain. The excitement and the wait has been too long now we can't wait to get started. We will soon share more information on our dealer network and Ather Grid points across each city. The demand has been phenomenal, and we are sure with different ownership and purchase models that we will introduce, it will help consumers make the shift to electric with ease. Exciting times ahead."

hmgd8dkg

The Ather 450X is the brand's new flagship offering and will be offered in two variants

Ather Energy currently has presence down South in Bengaluru and Chennai. The company is in the process of opening its third experience centre in Hyderabad, which will be followed by centres in Pune, Mumbai and Delhi-NCR. In addition to establishing experience centres, the start-up has also been working to establish a charging infrastructure in every new city. Speaking to carandbike on the latest episode of Freewheeling with SVP, Tarun Mehta confirmed that the brand plans to set-up at least 12 charging grids in every new city, which will be increased depending on the size of the metropolis.

The Ather 450X was first unveiled in January this year and we had a go at the new scooter that packs in the goodness of the 450 with new colour options, more power and a bigger lithium-ion battery, and several upgrades to the operating system. The Ather 450X is offered in two variants - Standard and Plus. Contrary to the name, the standard version packs in 6 kW (around 8 bhp) of power and peak torque of 26 Nm, while the top speed is rated at 80 km. The Plus version is priced lower and is the same spec as the Ather 450 with 7.4 bhp and 22 Nm.

Both versions though get a new processor with built-in 4G connectivity, updated touchscreen system with Bluetooth-based smartphone connectivity and built-in Google Maps for navigation. The 450X electric scooter also gets slightly wider tyres and a firmware update brings all that new power from the electric motor. Ather will begin test rides for the 450X from October this year, while it has already opened order books for its offerings.

