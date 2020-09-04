New Cars and Bikes in India
Ather Energy To Come Up With 100 New Charging Points In India By Year-End

Ather Energy says that the company will come up with almost 100 charging stations, or Ather Grids, as it likes to call them, by the end of 2020. The electric scooter maker says that it will be its biggest jump so far.

Right now, Ather has about a dozen charging points per city, and more in Mumbai and Delhi NCR

  • Ather currently has around 12 Ather Grids per city
  • Ather's super-fast charger gives you 80% charge in 40 minutes
  • Ather wants to have around 2,000 to 3,000 charging points in next 5 years
Ather Energy will have almost 100 new charging points or Ather Grid, as the company likes to call them, in India by the end of 2020. The news was announced by the CEO and Co-Founder of the company, Tarun Mehta, during a live chat with carandbike on the latest episode of Freewheeling with SVP. Answer a question about the company's expansion plan for its charging infrastructure, Mehta said, "With more cities, more charging points are coming up. Right now, it's like a dozen charging points per city, unless it's a place like NCR or Mumbai, then it's more. I think we have about 150 partners already onboard outside of Bengaluru and Chennai and work will be beginning very shortly for installation across multiple cities simultaneously. So, we'll see almost like a 100 charging points come up in this year. That's actually our biggest jump."

Admitting that the there was a bit of delay from the company's side in coming up new charging points in more cities, Tarun Mehta said, "I know we have had a bit of stagnation for a while in the number of additional new charging points that is partly because we underwent a technology change where we had the fast chargers and then we launched the super-fast charging tech with the 450X, so it just made sense for us to sort of push out our plan for new charging points for a few months, and then directly jump into the faster charging tech. Unfortunately, COVID hit and that kind of delayed the plans by a few months, but by the end of this year we'll start seeing many more charging points pop up."

at5qe8io

Ather Energy aims to have around 2000 to 3000 charging points across India in the next 5 years

0 Comments

The latest version of the super-fast charging Ather Grid offer up to 80 per cent charge in 40 mins, and the company says that it's already working on bringing the charging time even lower, possibly to 20 minutes for the same 80 per cent battery. If that happens the owner of an Ather scooter can get up to 4 km worth of charge time in 1 minute. As for its future plans Ather Energy wants to have around 2000 to 3000 charging points (Ather Grids) across India in the next 5 years.

Ather Energy To Come Up With 100 New Charging Points In India By Year-End
