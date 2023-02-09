Ather Energy Inaugurates Its 100th Experience Centre In India

Ather Energy now has 100 functional experience centres in India, with the latest one being inaugurated at Patparganj in Delhi. The company expanded the number of experience centres from 50 to 100 in a short span of five months. Ather as a brand is going from strength to strength, with the company rolling out its 100,000th scooter in January and seeing a growth of 329 per cent year-on-year, selling 12,149 units in January 2023.

Also Read: Ather Launches Atherstack 5.0, 4 New Colours For 450X

Currently, Ather is present across 80 cities in 20+ states in India, where it has also emerged as the market leader across the top scooter centric markets such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. Ather currently has a market share of 14.1%, making it one of the top 3 players in the segment. At present, Ather has 64 experience centres present in tier 2 and 3 cities, which helped the company get 41 per cent of its sales volume in the last 3 months. Expanding at its current pace, Ather plans to open 200 touchpoints by March 2023.

Also Read: Ather Rolls Out 100,000th Scooter From Its Factory



Speaking on the occasion, Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy "The last year has been very exciting, with the EC expansion picking up serious momentum. We began this financial year with 34 EC across 28 cities, and we opened our 50th EC in September 2022. Since then, we’ve added 50 more ECs, to reach the 100 ECs across 78 cities. We will continue to expand our retail footprint over the next 12-18 months. With our current footprint, we are present only in 56% of the geographies where EVs are sold, and that affords us a huge headroom to grow."

Ather Energy is actively investing in charging infrastructure as well. The company has installed 30+ Ather Grids, fast charging points in Delhi-NCR and plans to add 30-35 more across the cities by March 2023. Currently, Ather Energy has the largest fast-charging network for two-wheelers in India with over 900 Ather Grids. The company plans to install 1,400 Ather Grids by the end of FY23. Earlier this month, the company launched Ather Neighbourhood Charging, which provides access to charging points in shared private spaces such as apartment complexes, office buildings, and tech parks.