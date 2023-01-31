  • Home
  • News
  • Ather Energy Rolls Out Its 1,00,000th Electric Scooter In India

Ather Energy Rolls Out Its 1,00,000th Electric Scooter In India

Ather Energy launched its first scooter, the Ather 450 back in 2018, and took a little over 4 years to achieve this milestone.
authorBy Seshan Vijayraghvan
2 mins read
31-Jan-23 06:38 PM IST
Ather Energy Rolls Out Its 1,00,000th Electric Scooter In India banner
Highlights
  • Ather first launched its electric scooter back in 2018.
  • The company took a little over 4 years to achieve this milestone.
  • Ather currently sells the 450 Plus and 450X electric scooters in India.

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle manufacturer, Ather Energy, has rolled out its 1,00,000th electric scooter in India. Announcing the new production milestone on social media, the company Co-Founder and CEO, Tarun Mehta said – “Aaaand now we are at 100k! Celebrating roll out of the 100,000th scooter at our factory recently.” 

The company launched its first scooter, the Ather450 back in 2018, and two years later replaced it with the new-gen model, the 450X. The company took a little over 4 years to achieve this milestone, and while the number might look small in the conventional sense, we must consider the fact that the company had to face several challenges like the Covid-19 pandemic and global component shortage. In comparison rival, Ola Electric managed to achieve the same feat in less than a year. 

Also Read: Ather 450X Gen 3 Review

Ather's manufacturing plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, has the capacity to produce more than 1,00,000 units a year.

Ather Energy produces its electric scooters at the company's manufacturing plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, which has the capacity to produce more than 1,00,000 units a year. Currently, Ather offers two models in India, the 450 Plus and the top-of-the-line 450X, which are priced at Rs. 1.19 lakh and Rs. 1.42 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) respectively. 

Also Read: Ather 450X Gen 3 Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 1.56 Lakh

The Ather 450X Gen 3 model was launched in India last year, which comes with a 3.7 kWh battery which is good enough for a true range of 105 km per charge. It is powered by a 6.2 kW (8 bhp) motor, which can push the scooter from 0-40 kmph in 3.3 seconds, and it tops out at about 90 kmph.

 

Related Articles
Ather Launches 4 New Colours, AtherStack 5.0 Update On First Ever Ather Community Day
Ather Launches 4 New Colours, AtherStack 5.0 Update On First Ever Ather Community Day
23 days ago
Auto Sales December 2022: Ather Energy Registers Best Ever Monthly Sales With 9,187 Units Sold
Auto Sales December 2022: Ather Energy Registers Best Ever Monthly Sales With 9,187 Units Sold
28 days ago
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2022: Ather Energy Reports Sales Of 7,234 Units
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2022: Ather Energy Reports Sales Of 7,234 Units
2 months ago
Ather Energy Inaugurate Second Production Facility In Hosur
Ather Energy Inaugurate Second Production Facility In Hosur
2 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2018 Honda City VX MT Diesel BS IV
2018 Honda
City VX MT Diesel BS IV
  • 30,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.5
10
9.45 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, East Of Kailash, New Delhi
2022 Mahindra XUV300 W6 Petrol
Great Deal
2022 Mahindra
XUV300 W6 Petrol
  • 6,500 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.1
10
10.25 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Hyundai Venue SX (O) 1.0 iMT Petrol
Great Deal
2020 Hyundai
Venue SX (O) 1.0 iMT Petrol
  • 14,639 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.0
10
10.50 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Prashant Vihar, New Delhi

Quick Links

Cars under ₹6 Lakh
Cars between ₹6 Lakh - ₹9 Lakh
Cars between ₹9 Lakh - ₹12 Lakh
Cars between ₹12 Lakh - ₹18 Lakh
Cars above ₹18 Lakh

Top trending

Used Cars by lifestyle
line