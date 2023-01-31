Ather Energy Rolls Out Its 1,00,000th Electric Scooter In India

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle manufacturer, Ather Energy, has rolled out its 1,00,000th electric scooter in India. Announcing the new production milestone on social media, the company Co-Founder and CEO, Tarun Mehta said – “Aaaand now we are at 100k! Celebrating roll out of the 100,000th scooter at our factory recently.”

The company launched its first scooter, the Ather450 back in 2018, and two years later replaced it with the new-gen model, the 450X. The company took a little over 4 years to achieve this milestone, and while the number might look small in the conventional sense, we must consider the fact that the company had to face several challenges like the Covid-19 pandemic and global component shortage. In comparison rival, Ola Electric managed to achieve the same feat in less than a year.

Ather's manufacturing plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, has the capacity to produce more than 1,00,000 units a year.

Ather Energy produces its electric scooters at the company's manufacturing plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, which has the capacity to produce more than 1,00,000 units a year. Currently, Ather offers two models in India, the 450 Plus and the top-of-the-line 450X, which are priced at Rs. 1.19 lakh and Rs. 1.42 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) respectively.

The Ather 450X Gen 3 model was launched in India last year, which comes with a 3.7 kWh battery which is good enough for a true range of 105 km per charge. It is powered by a 6.2 kW (8 bhp) motor, which can push the scooter from 0-40 kmph in 3.3 seconds, and it tops out at about 90 kmph.