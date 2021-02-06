New Cars and Bikes in India
Audi e-Tron GT To Make Global Debut On February 9

Audi is all set to reveal the e-Tron GT and it will make its global debut on February 9, 2021. Series production of the fully electric-powered Audi e-tron GT is underway at the company's production facility at Bollinger Hofe, Germany.

The Neckarsulm site will be responsible to produce the first fully electric Audi to be built in Germany.
The Neckarsulm site will be responsible to produce the first fully electric Audi to be built in Germany.

It was in 2018 that we first got to see the Audi e-Tron GT Concept which is a four-door coupe at the LA Auto Show. Finally the company is all set to reveal the e-Tron GT and it will make its global debut on February 9, 2021. Series production of the fully electric-powered Audi e-tron GT is underway at the company's production facility at Bollinger Hofe, Germany. The Neckarsulm site will be responsible to produce the first fully electric Audi to be built in Germany. The Audi e-tron GT, the brand's most powerful electric vehicle, comes with a flat-floor architecture that provides low centre of gravity and a dynamic body structure. Flat, wide and with a long wheelbase – those are the proportions of a classic Gran Turismo and the Audi e tron GT is no different. The dimensions of the concept showcased were 4960 mm long, 1960 mm wide and 1380 mm high and we expect it to be unchanged on the production version.

cronhr6

The Audi e-Tron GT gets a 434 kilowatts (590 horsepower) system power

Also Read: Audi And FAW Confirm A New Cooperation Company To Build EVs​

The lightweight body of the four-door coupe is manufactured using a multi-material construction. The roof section is made from carbon along with numerous aluminuim components and supporting elements made from high-strength steel. The technology for this automobile was developed in close collaboration with Porsche. The gently sloping roofline of the e-tron GT concept that extends well into the rear echoes the sportback layout. The cabin that tapers strongly toward the rear stands out compared to current Audi models. Wheel arches and shoulders are sculpted and, together with the flat floor, underlines the low centre of gravity.

f58h0k6o

The dimensions of the Audi e-Tron GT concept showcased were 4960 mm long, 1960 mm wide and 1380 mm high

Newsbeep

Also Read: Audi To Phase Out Combustion Engines In 10-15 Years: Report​

The Audi e-Tron GT gets a 434 kilowatts (590 horsepower) system power - that is an impressive figure for the potential of the all-electric drive. Separate electric motors are fitted to the front and rear axles. In both cases these are permanently excited synchronous motors. They put down the torque onto the road via all four driven wheels - naturally the new Audi e-tron GT concept is also a genuine quattro. An electric quattro to be precise, since there is no mechanical link between the front and rear axle. The electronic control system coordinates the drive between the axles as well as between left and right wheels. That means optimum traction and just the desired amount of slip.

