Audi India Receives Over 100 Bookings For Q2 SUV

Audi India officially launched Q2 SUV today and the German carmaker has already received over 100 bookings for its smallest SUV, even before the car was launched. Audi started with the pre-bookings for the Q2 earlier this month on October 3, 2020 and has managed to get triple digit booking numbers in barely a couple of weeks. The Audi Q2 has been launched in India as a completely built unit (CBU) and will be sold in India in five trims - Standard, Premium, Premium Plus I, Premium Plus II and the top-spec Technology variant. Ex-showroom prices for the Audi Q2 start at ₹ 34.99 lakh and go all the way up to ₹ 48.89 lakh, which we feel is a pricey proposition.

The Audi Q2 will be sold in India as a CBU.

Speaking to Siddharth Vinayak Patankar, Editor-In-Chief- carandbike on the latest Freewheeling with SVP webisode, Balbir Singh Dhilon, Head- Audi India said, "We started with the booking of the car just about 10 days before and we are happy to share with you that we have got over 100 bookings even without the pricing." Under the hood, it gets a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that 187 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. Audi claims a 0-100 kmph sprint time of 6.5 seconds and it can clock a top speed of 228 kmph. The engine comes paired to a seven-speed dual clutch automatic transmission that channelizes the power to all four wheels. The Q2 looks and feels like a crossover and is underpinned by the MQB platform which also underpins the Skoda Karoq, Volkswagen T-Roc and a host of other models within the Volkswagen Group.

It gets all-black interiors and Audi's virtual cockpit along with MMI system.

As far as features are concerned, the Audi Q2 gets a virtual cockpit, MMI interface, smartphone connectivity in the form of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charger, a sunroof and a 180 watt 10-speaker audio system. That said, it misses out on some features such as a touchscreen system, rear AC vents and electrical adjustment for the front seats which in our books are quintessential in the luxury space.

