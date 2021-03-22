Audi S5 Sportback: All You Need To Know

Audi has finally launched the new S5 Sportback in India and we have had our eyes on the model right from the time Audi had confirmed in for India. So much so that we were the first ones to drive it as soon as the car arrived to our shores, in a bid to get you an exclusive India review of the Audi S5 Sportback. The car has been positioned alongside the even more manic Audi RS5 and is more of a balanced product, having a good mixed of performance and practicality. Here's all you need to know about the new Audi S5 Sportback.

The Audi S5 Sportback will be sold in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). The S5 Sportback is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 TFSI turbocharged petrol engine that produces 354 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. The LED taillights and the diffuser get an all-new treatment, while the spoiler on the bootlid is now more prominent The motor is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and is coupled with the quattro All-Wheel-Drive. The S5 Sportback can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 4.7 seconds and has a top speed of 250 kmph. The LED taillights and the diffuser get an all-new treatment, while the spoiler on the bootlid is now more prominent The Audi S5 Sportback is a five-seater with a usable boot and a practical engine that offers some that's both high on performance and comparatively frugal. Visual changes on the new Audi S5 are aplenty and include the revised single-frame grille, new LED headlamps and taillights, larger 19-inch alloy wheels, and a sloping roofline. The model is also loaded with creature comforts like the 10.1-inch MMI infotainment system, Virtual cockpit and flat-bottom steering wheel. The 10.1-inch screen comes with a new MMI while the seats are covered in Alcantara. The 480 litre boot is quite spacious too There's also the three-zone climate control, 'rotor grey' alcantara and leather sports seats with S embossing. Then, the new Audi S5 Sportback is also equipped with the fantastic 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system. The S5 Sportback is quite responsive around corners with the precise feedback from the steering making it a delight for everyday driving It will rival the likes of the newly launched BMW M340i xDrive and the Mercedes-AMG C 43.

