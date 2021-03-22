carandbike logo
search

Audi S5 Sportback: All You Need To Know

The Audi S5 Sportback has been positioned alongside the even more manic Audi RS5 and is more of a balanced product, having a good mixed of performance and practicality.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The Audi S5 will be sold in India as a completely built unit (CBU). expand View Photos
The Audi S5 will be sold in India as a completely built unit (CBU).

Highlights

  • The Audi S5 will be sold in India as a completely built unit (CBU).
  • It is positioned alongside the Audi RS5 but is a more practical offfering
  • It has the same 3.0-litre, V6 motor and does 0-100 kmph sprint in 4.5 sec

Audi has finally launched the new S5 Sportback in India and we have had our eyes on the model right from the time Audi had confirmed in for India. So much so that we were the first ones to drive it as soon as the car arrived to our shores, in a bid to get you an exclusive India review of the Audi S5 Sportback. The car has been positioned alongside the even more manic Audi RS5 and is more of a balanced product, having a good mixed of performance and practicality. Here's all you need to know about the new Audi S5 Sportback.

0 Comments

Also Read: 2021 Audi S5 Sportback Exclusive Review

  1. The Audi S5 Sportback will be sold in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU).
  2. The S5 Sportback is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 TFSI turbocharged petrol engine that produces 354 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque.
    dk58k7ic

    The LED taillights and the diffuser get an all-new treatment, while the spoiler on the bootlid is now more prominent

  3. The motor is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and is coupled with the quattro All-Wheel-Drive.
  4. The S5 Sportback can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 4.7 seconds and has a top speed of 250 kmph.
    00vh4tj4

    The LED taillights and the diffuser get an all-new treatment, while the spoiler on the bootlid is now more prominent

  5. The Audi S5 Sportback is a five-seater with a usable boot and a practical engine that offers some that's both high on performance and comparatively frugal.
  6. Visual changes on the new Audi S5 are aplenty and include the revised single-frame grille, new LED headlamps and taillights, larger 19-inch alloy wheels, and a sloping roofline.
  7. The model is also loaded with creature comforts like the 10.1-inch MMI infotainment system, Virtual cockpit and flat-bottom steering wheel.
    9453c1lo

    The 10.1-inch screen comes with a new MMI while the seats are covered in Alcantara. The 480 litre boot is quite spacious too

  8. There's also the three-zone climate control, 'rotor grey' alcantara and leather sports seats with S embossing.
  9. Then, the new Audi S5 Sportback is also equipped with the fantastic 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system.
    ljoh6b9g

    The S5 Sportback is quite responsive around corners with the precise feedback from the steering making it a delight for everyday driving

  10. It will rival the likes of the newly launched BMW M340i xDrive and the Mercedes-AMG C 43.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Audi S5

Audi S5

Audi S5

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 79.06 Lakh
EMI Starts
1,64,1169% / 5 yrs
Premium Sports Sedan
Petrol
Automatic
13.6 Km/l
find-new-car
View Specification / Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
  • Audi S5 Headlight
    Audi S5 Headlight
  • Audi S5 Rear View
    Audi S5 Rear View
  • Audi S5 Rear Side View
    Audi S5 Rear Side View
  • Audi S5 Side View
    Audi S5 Side View
  • Audi S5 Front View
    Audi S5 Front View
  • Audi S5 Dashboard
    Audi S5 Dashboard
  • Audi S5 Front Cabin
    Audi S5 Front Cabin
  • Audi S5 Rear Seating
    Audi S5 Rear Seating
x
Moto Guzzi Celebrates 100th Anniversary
Moto Guzzi Celebrates 100th Anniversary
Honda Temporarily Cutting Production At All U.S., Canada Plants
Honda Temporarily Cutting Production At All U.S., Canada Plants
2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Launched; Priced At Rs. 14.99 Lakh
2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Launched; Priced At Rs. 14.99 Lakh
BMW Expects At Least Half Of Sales To Be Electric Cars By 2030
BMW Expects At Least Half Of Sales To Be Electric Cars By 2030
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities