Audi S5 Sportback Platinum Edition Launched In India

The limited edition S5 Sportback Platinum Edition is priced at Rs 81.57 lakh (ex-showroom, India).
By Yash Sunil

2 mins read

16-Oct-23 04:49 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Powered by the 3.0-litre TFSI V6 petrol motor producing 349 bhp
  • Offered with two exclusive exterior paint options – District Green and Mythos Black
  • Sports Seats with massage function in Magma Red offered as standard

Audi India has launched a limited-run S5 Sportback named the Platinum Edition. This special edition S5 Sportback has been priced at Rs 81.57 lakh (ex-showroom, India) which is about Rs 6 lakh over the standard variant, and is available in two colour options - District Green and Mythos Black.

The S5 Sportback Platinum Edition comes with couple of distinctive features to differentiate it from the standard S5 Sportback. For the exteriors, the car comes with Matrix LED headlights with laser light, red brake calipers with 'S' lettering and special exterior body paint options mentioned above. To further accentuate the car's looks, Audi is offering this limited edition S5 Sportback with a Black Styling Package, which basically comprises of is a dechromed elements like the grille, logo, air intakes, and window frames, giving the car a dark and sportier appearance.

 

Also Read: Audi India Introduces 10-Year Roadside Assistance Program

 

Coming to the interiors of the S5 Sportback Platinum Edition, the car gets distinct Magma red interiors with carbon fibre inlays on the dashboard, a large panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable front sport seats with massage function, leather-wrapped flat-bottomed steering wheel, stainless steel pedals, three-zone climate control and lighted door sill strips. Moreover, it also comes standard with a full digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 10.09-inch touchscreen infotainment system. 

Powering the S5 Sportback is a 3.0-litre TSFI V6 petrol motor that produces an impressive 349 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. Power is sent to the wheel via Audi's Quattro system and an 8-speed Tiptronic gearbox. Audi states that the S sports suspension with damper control further improves the vehicle's driving dynamics.

 

Also Read: 2024 Audi Q7 Test Mule Spotted With New Grille

 

Mr Balbir Singh Dhillon, head of Audi India, said, "Celebrations for the festive season have begun and we are happy to introduce the Audi S5 Sportback Platinum Edition that offers an array of additional features and enhancements, designed to elevate the driving experience. With limited units on offer, the Audi S5 Sportback Platinum Edition will be available in two beautiful shades of District Green and Mythos Black with Magmared sporty seats - a perfect addition of color and performance for the festive season. This is our third special edition this festive season and we are confident that these limited editions will be sold out in no time."

