Audi S5 Sportback Platinum Edition Launched In India
By Yash Sunil
2 mins read
16-Oct-23 04:49 PM IST
Highlights
- Powered by the 3.0-litre TFSI V6 petrol motor producing 349 bhp
- Offered with two exclusive exterior paint options – District Green and Mythos Black
- Sports Seats with massage function in Magma Red offered as standard
Audi India has launched a limited-run S5 Sportback named the Platinum Edition. This special edition S5 Sportback has been priced at Rs 81.57 lakh (ex-showroom, India) which is about Rs 6 lakh over the standard variant, and is available in two colour options - District Green and Mythos Black.
The S5 Sportback Platinum Edition comes with couple of distinctive features to differentiate it from the standard S5 Sportback. For the exteriors, the car comes with Matrix LED headlights with laser light, red brake calipers with 'S' lettering and special exterior body paint options mentioned above. To further accentuate the car's looks, Audi is offering this limited edition S5 Sportback with a Black Styling Package, which basically comprises of is a dechromed elements like the grille, logo, air intakes, and window frames, giving the car a dark and sportier appearance.
Also Read: Audi India Introduces 10-Year Roadside Assistance Program
Coming to the interiors of the S5 Sportback Platinum Edition, the car gets distinct Magma red interiors with carbon fibre inlays on the dashboard, a large panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable front sport seats with massage function, leather-wrapped flat-bottomed steering wheel, stainless steel pedals, three-zone climate control and lighted door sill strips. Moreover, it also comes standard with a full digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 10.09-inch touchscreen infotainment system.
Powering the S5 Sportback is a 3.0-litre TSFI V6 petrol motor that produces an impressive 349 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. Power is sent to the wheel via Audi's Quattro system and an 8-speed Tiptronic gearbox. Audi states that the S sports suspension with damper control further improves the vehicle's driving dynamics.
Also Read: 2024 Audi Q7 Test Mule Spotted With New Grille
Mr Balbir Singh Dhillon, head of Audi India, said, "Celebrations for the festive season have begun and we are happy to introduce the Audi S5 Sportback Platinum Edition that offers an array of additional features and enhancements, designed to elevate the driving experience. With limited units on offer, the Audi S5 Sportback Platinum Edition will be available in two beautiful shades of District Green and Mythos Black with Magmared sporty seats - a perfect addition of color and performance for the festive season. This is our third special edition this festive season and we are confident that these limited editions will be sold out in no time."
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Audi Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-16663 second ago
Based on the level of updates we would expect both the Tata Harrier and Safari facelifts to receive a price hike in the range of Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 1 lakh, depending on the variant.
-13070 second ago
The EM90 is essentially a badge-re-engineered Zeekr 009 electric MPV and will make its public debut next month.
-11636 second ago
Here we look at everything that is different in the 2023 Tata Safari facelift, compared to its predecessor.
-11170 second ago
The E2GO Graphene electric scooter has a claimed range of 100 km, and the battery can be fully charged in 8 hours
-10789 second ago
The service camp will be conducted at authorised dealership facilities across the country from October 16 to October 20, 2023.
-8484 second ago
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has been on a launch spree and the latest launch from the company is the 2023 CB300R, which is priced at Rs. 2.4 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
-8247 second ago
The brand's only sedan offering now features a carbon steel matte grey finish
-6370 second ago
The 13th edition of the three-day Motoverse event will be held in Vagator, Goa from 24th to 26th November
-6198 second ago
The limited edition S5 Sportback Platinum Edition is priced at Rs 81.57 lakh (ex-showroom, India).
-1659 second ago
Passenger vehicle wholesales grew 3 per cent, two-wheeler wholesales see flatter growth at 0.84 per cent.
1 day ago
From October 16-31, 2023, Jeep India presents the 'Care Festival,' offering a 40-point vehicle health package, free alignment, 15 per cent off car care products, 10 per cent off select accessories, and a 20 per cent discount on specific merchandise.
1 day ago
Audi has also included the provision of specially-designed towing platforms.
3 days ago
Drifting, the core discipline of this competition, emphasises skill, precision, and car control over sheer speed.
4 days ago
The Jaguar F-Type production ends with the 1960s-inspired ZP Edition.
4 days ago
The carmaker has sold just under 13,000 vehicles in India already in the first nine months of 2023.