Audi India Introduces 10-Year Roadside Assistance Program
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
15-Oct-23 10:56 AM IST
Highlights
- Audi India introduces a 10-year Roadside Assistance program starting from October 1, 2023.
- The comprehensive program provides round-the-clock support, including on-site repairs, fuel delivery, and accommodation arrangements across India.
- The SUV segment has experienced an growth of 187 per cent
Audi India has introduced a 10-year Roadside Assistance program for its clientele. This initiative is designed to provide peace of mind for Audi owners and is set to be implemented on all new car deliveries commencing from the 1st of October, 2023.
Also Read: 2024 Audi Q7 Test Mule Spotted With New Grille
This comprehensive Roadside Assistance program offers a wide range of benefits, ensuring Audi owners have access to round-the-clock support 365 days a year across the entire expanse of India. Services provided under this program include on-site repairs, fuel delivery, and the provision of spare keys, along with travel and accommodation arrangements, should the need arise. Moreover, Audi's new program extends to custody, transportation, storage, and safekeeping of the vehicle, further enhancing the customer's peace of mind. In addition, Audi has also included the provision of specially designed towing platforms.
Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, "We are thrilled to introduce the Roadside Assistance Program for 10 years as a testament to Audi India's steadfast assurance to our valued customers. At Audi India, we firmly believe that our relationship with our customers goes beyond offering products and services - it is about creating an experience that is seamless, hassle-free, and comforting throughout the ownership period. With a complimentary RSA for a 10-year period, we are setting new industry standards, further enhancing our high-quality services and timely assistance. We continuously strive towards enhancing customer experience. Roadside Assistance is one such very important tool to reiterate our motto of 'Customer First'.
Also Read: 2024 Audi Q4, Q4 Sportback e-tron Revealed; Get Updated Powertrains, More Range
A few days back, the company reported a growth of 88 per cent for the first nine months. The sales have surged to an impressive 5,530 units. Notably, the SUV segment has experienced a growth of 187 per cent. The Performance and Lifestyle vehicle categories, which encompass the e-tron range, have also witnessed a notable increase in sales, with a commendable growth rate of 42 per cent during the same period.
Written by: - Ronit Agarwal
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Audi Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-2092 second ago
From October 16-31, 2023, Jeep India presents the 'Care Festival,' offering a 40-point vehicle health package, free alignment, 15 per cent off car care products, 10 per cent off select accessories, and a 20 per cent discount on specific merchandise.
-1401 second ago
At present, Ashok Leyland currently operates a fleet of 18,000 buses in the state of Tamil Nadu.
1 hour ago
Audi has also included the provision of specially-designed towing platforms.
19 hours ago
The Spaniard looked unstoppable as he battled up the grid from sixth to claim the lead in the title hunt from Bagnaia for the first time in his career
20 hours ago
Maini, a 23-year-old talent, has already shown promise in the F2 season with top-five qualifying performances and a podium finish in Melbourne.
23 hours ago
Launched in August 2023, the electric scooter is currently priced at 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom, after FAME-II subsidy)
23 hours ago
The young Italian broke the circuit record twice in a single qualifying, a remarkable achievement, despite his recent collarbone injury.
1 day ago
The league has four racing categories: 450 cc international riders, 250 cc international riders, 250 cc India-Asia mix, and the 85 cc junior class.
1 day ago
Between January and September 2023, the brand sold 6,778 units in the country, witnessing a year-on-year growth of 26 per cent
1 day ago
BMW Group India reported sales of 8,998 vehicles under the BMW brand and 582 vehicles under the Mini brand, in the first nine months of 2023.
2 days ago
Drifting, the core discipline of this competition, emphasises skill, precision, and car control over sheer speed.
3 days ago
The Jaguar F-Type production ends with the 1960s-inspired ZP Edition.
3 days ago
The carmaker has sold just under 13,000 vehicles in India already in the first nine months of 2023.
3 days ago
The iX2 is positioned above the iX1 in BMW’s line-up and will initially only be offered in a single variant.
4 days ago
Limited-run Matte Edition variants cost Rs 40,000 more than the fully-loaded Style trims.