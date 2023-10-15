Audi India Introduces 10-Year Roadside Assistance Program

Audi India has introduced a 10-year Roadside Assistance program for its clientele. This initiative is designed to provide peace of mind for Audi owners and is set to be implemented on all new car deliveries commencing from the 1st of October, 2023.

This comprehensive Roadside Assistance program offers a wide range of benefits, ensuring Audi owners have access to round-the-clock support 365 days a year across the entire expanse of India. Services provided under this program include on-site repairs, fuel delivery, and the provision of spare keys, along with travel and accommodation arrangements, should the need arise. Moreover, Audi's new program extends to custody, transportation, storage, and safekeeping of the vehicle, further enhancing the customer's peace of mind. In addition, Audi has also included the provision of specially designed towing platforms.

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, "We are thrilled to introduce the Roadside Assistance Program for 10 years as a testament to Audi India's steadfast assurance to our valued customers. At Audi India, we firmly believe that our relationship with our customers goes beyond offering products and services - it is about creating an experience that is seamless, hassle-free, and comforting throughout the ownership period. With a complimentary RSA for a 10-year period, we are setting new industry standards, further enhancing our high-quality services and timely assistance. We continuously strive towards enhancing customer experience. Roadside Assistance is one such very important tool to reiterate our motto of 'Customer First'.

A few days back, the company reported a growth of 88 per cent for the first nine months. The sales have surged to an impressive 5,530 units. Notably, the SUV segment has experienced a growth of 187 per cent. The Performance and Lifestyle vehicle categories, which encompass the e-tron range, have also witnessed a notable increase in sales, with a commendable growth rate of 42 per cent during the same period.

Written by: - Ronit Agarwal