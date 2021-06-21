Top 5 Highlights: 2021 Audi S5 Sportback

Earlier this year, in March 2021, the Audi S5 Sportback was launched in India. The model that has went on sale in India is the facelifted version of the second-generation S5 Sportback, and we were the first ones to drive the car in India. In many ways, the Audi S5 Sportback is the right model for India - sufficiently sporty and powerful, and yet not all-out mad like the RS5. And, here are some of the major highlights of the 2021 Audi S5 Sportback.

The Audi S5 Sportback gets the signature large, single-frame grille with large intakes

1. The Audi S5 Sportback looks muscular and aggressive thanks to the bold lines on the hood that Audi calls the' tornado line', along with the sharp Matrix LED headlights. The car also gets the signature large, single-frame grille with large intakes.

The LED taillights and the diffuser get an all-new treatment, while the spoiler on the bootlid is now more prominent

2. The new Audi S5 Sportback sits low, and the large twin-5-spoke alloy wheels are shod in low-profile tyres, adding to its sporty nature. At the rear, the car gets an all-new treatment for the diffuser and the LED taillights.

3. There are upgrades inside too, especially on the tech side. While you don't get the new dual glass-finish screens that you are seeing across newer Audis you still get a huge upgrade on the MMI. The S5 gets a sharper cluster in terms of graphics and the quality of the screen and animations is superb. It also gets the virtual cockpit and flat-bottom steering wheel.

The 10.1-inch screen comes with a new MMI while the seats are covered in Alcantara. The 480 litre boot is quite spacious too

4. In the new S5 Sportback, the rotary dial controller is gone, and instead, we get a 10.1-inch touchscreen display that clean, easy to use, has good haptic feedback, and nice graphics as well. The car also gets 'rotor grey' Alcantara and leather sports seats, and you also have a 19-speaker B&O sound system.

The Audi S5 Sportback can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 4.7 seconds and has a top speed of 250 kmph

5. The Audi S5 Sportback is powered by a 3.0-litre TFSI 6-cylinder engine that is tuned to make 349 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. It's a V6 unit that is quite refined and the power delivery is also satisfying. The motor is mated to a ZF sourced 8-Speed automatic transmission. The S5 Sportback can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 4.7 seconds and has a top speed of 250 kmph.