The Audi S5 Sportback facelift takes on the BMW M340i and the Mercedes-AMG C 43

Audi India has launched the S5 Sportback facelift priced at ₹ 79.06 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The German auto giant brings the model to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). The S5 Sportback takes on the BMW M340i xDrive and the Mercedes-AMG C 43. The Audi S5 Sportback facelift made its global debut at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show. carandbike exclusively drove the Audi S5 Sportback in India, so make sure to check out our review here.

The 10.1-inch screen comes with a new MMI while the seats are covered in Alcantara. The cabin is practical space on the S5 Sportback

The S5 Sportback is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 TFSI turbocharged petrol engine that produces 349 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and gets Quattro All-Wheel-Drive. The S5 Sportback can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 4.5 seconds and has a top speed of 250 kmph.

The new LED headlamps and taillights add a distinctive look to the S5 Sportback. The 19-inch alloys look stunning

Compared to the ludicrous Audi RS5, the new S5 Sportback is a more practical version. The model is a five-seater with a usable boot and a practical engine that offers some livable performance and efficiency figures. That being said, the S5 Sportback can be your daily driver and the weekend track tool.

The Audi S5 Sportback comes to India in the facelifted avatar. Visual changes are aplenty and include the revised single-frame grille, new LED headlamps and taillights, larger 19-inch alloy wheels, and a sloping roofline. The model is also loaded on the feature front and comes with the 10.1-inch MMI infotainment system, Virtual cockpit, flat-bottom steering wheel and more. There's also the three-zone climate control, 'rotor grey' alcantara and leather sports seats with S embossing and the fantastic 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system.

