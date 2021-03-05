Audi S5 Sportback Teased For India; Launch Soon

The 2021 Audi S5 Sportback is likely to come in this Turbo blue shade that's absolutely fantastic

Audi India has teased the S5 Sportback and yes, it will be the company's next launch in the country. Likely to be launched in March this year, the member of the A5 family will certainly make things interesting in the Indian market. The S5 Sportback facelift 4-door will be making a comeback to the Indian market and the colour that we see on the car in the teaser has already made us weak in the knees. From what we can see, the colour is the 'Turbo blue' which looks absolutely fantastic on the car, we expect more colour options to be available on the car when it's launched in India.

Given that Audi is building a strong petrol-only portfolio in the country, we expect the S5 to come with the 3-litre V6 TFSI, an engine which is available in the US market. This one punches out 354 horsepower and there's 500 Nm of torque on offer. 0-100 kmph is done in just 4.7 seconds.

On the design front, the facelifted S5 Sportback features a more aggressive and sporty design. The sharp looking LED headlamps with LED DRLs give it its signature look. The LED tail lights too are sleek and look fabulous on the car. Then there's the large signature grille up front and stylish 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, all of which show the evolving design of the car to stay in tune with the rest of the cars in the company's portfolio.

The Audi S5 Sportback was expected to be launched last year around Diwali, but the launch was postponed due to the pandemic

The cabin is likely to come with an all-black theme and will come packed to the gills with features, including connected car technology. Of course, the car will take the CBU route into the country and so expect prices to be in the ₹ 65-70 lakh quadrant.

