carandbike logo
search

Audi S5 Sportback Teased For India; Launch Soon

The Audi S5 Sportback facelift 4-door will be making a comeback to the Indian market, and it's likely to be launched in March this year.

Ameya Naik By  Ameya Naik | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The 2021 Audi S5 Sportback is likely to come in this Turbo blue shade that's absolutely fantastic expand View Photos
The 2021 Audi S5 Sportback is likely to come in this Turbo blue shade that's absolutely fantastic

Highlights

  • Audi India has teased the S5 Sportback on social media
  • The new S5 Sportback is expected to be launched in March 2021 itself
  • The new Audi S5 Sportback will get a 3.0-litre V6 TFSI engine

Audi India has teased the S5 Sportback and yes, it will be the company's next launch in the country. Likely to be launched in March this year, the member of the A5 family will certainly make things interesting in the Indian market. The S5 Sportback facelift 4-door will be making a comeback to the Indian market and the colour that we see on the car in the teaser has already made us weak in the knees. From what we can see, the colour is the 'Turbo blue' which looks absolutely fantastic on the car, we expect more colour options to be available on the car when it's launched in India.

Given that Audi is building a strong petrol-only portfolio in the country, we expect the S5 to come with the 3-litre V6 TFSI, an engine which is available in the US market. This one punches out 354 horsepower and there's 500 Nm of torque on offer. 0-100 kmph is done in just 4.7 seconds.

Also Read: Audi S5 Sportback Added To The Company's Official Website Ahead Of Launch

On the design front, the facelifted S5 Sportback features a more aggressive and sporty design. The sharp looking LED headlamps with LED DRLs give it its signature look. The LED tail lights too are sleek and look fabulous on the car. Then there's the large signature grille up front and stylish 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, all of which show the evolving design of the car to stay in tune with the rest of the cars in the company's portfolio.

Newsbeep
cuiti5b4

The Audi S5 Sportback was expected to be launched last year around Diwali, but the launch was postponed due to the pandemic

0 Comments

The cabin is likely to come with an all-black theme and will come packed to the gills with features, including connected car technology. Of course, the car will take the CBU route into the country and so expect prices to be in the ₹ 65-70 lakh quadrant.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Audi Cars

  • 2021 Audi A4
    2021 Audi A4
  • 2021 Audi A4 Drive
    2021 Audi A4 Drive
  • 2021 Audi A4 Front View
    2021 Audi A4 Front View
  • Audi Q7 Front Profile
    Audi Q7 Front Profile
  • Audi Q7 Front View
    Audi Q7 Front View
  • Audi Q7 Side View
    Audi Q7 Side View
  • Audi Q3
    Audi Q3
  • Audi Q3 Front
    Audi Q3 Front
  • Audi Q3 Front Profile View
    Audi Q3 Front Profile View
  • 2020 Audi Q2 Design Line
    2020 Audi Q2 Design Line
  • 2020 Audi Q2 Features
    2020 Audi Q2 Features
  • 2020 Audi Q2 Front Look
    2020 Audi Q2 Front Look
  • Zie4zb 3
    Zie4zb 3
  • Audi A6 Headlight
    Audi A6 Headlight
  • Audi A6 Backview
    Audi A6 Backview
  • Audi A3 Runing Side Front View
    Audi A3 Runing Side Front View
  • Audi A3 Rear Side Out Side View
    Audi A3 Rear Side Out Side View
  • Audi A3 Rear Profile
    Audi A3 Rear Profile
  • Audi Q5 Front Look
    Audi Q5 Front Look
  • Audi Q5 Petrol Front Profile
    Audi Q5 Petrol Front Profile
  • Audi Q5 Petrol Rear Profile
    Audi Q5 Petrol Rear Profile
  • Audi A3 Cabriolet
    Audi A3 Cabriolet
  • Audi A3 Cabriolet Side Rear View
    Audi A3 Cabriolet Side Rear View
  • Audi A3 Cabriolet Front Profile
    Audi A3 Cabriolet Front Profile
  • Audi Rs5 Led Headlamps
    Audi Rs5 Led Headlamps
  • Audi Rs5 Rear View
    Audi Rs5 Rear View
  • Audi Rs5 Side View
    Audi Rs5 Side View
  • Audi Q8 Head Light
    Audi Q8 Head Light
  • Audi Q8 Alloy Wheels
    Audi Q8 Alloy Wheels
  • Audi Q8 Sideview
    Audi Q8 Sideview
x
Certain Driving License And Registration Related Services Can Now Be Availed Online
Certain Driving License And Registration Related Services Can Now Be Availed Online
Jaguar I-Pace India Launch Rescheduled, Dealer Network Gets Charging Stations Ahead Of Launch
Jaguar I-Pace India Launch Rescheduled, Dealer Network Gets Charging Stations Ahead Of Launch
2021 TVS Star City Plus Teased; To Be Launched Soon
2021 TVS Star City Plus Teased; To Be Launched Soon
Is Tesla Preparing A Ride-Hailing Service? 
Is Tesla Preparing A Ride-Hailing Service? 
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities