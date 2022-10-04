  • Home
Audi TT RS Coupé Iconic Edition Revealed; Limited To Just 100 Units For Europe

Audi took the wraps off the 'Iconic' edition of the TT RS Coupé. Only 100 units will be manufactured for sale exclusively in Europe.
Along with taking the wraps off the Audi R8 V10 GT RWD, the Ingolstadt-based company also revealed the Audi TT RS Coupé Iconic Edition, which is a limited-edition model of the Audi TT RS Coupé, exclusively for Europe. Only 100 units will be manufactured. The special edition model celebrates the success and the 25th year anniversary of the Audi TT Coupé, when it was first revealed as a concept car in 1998. The special edition model also celebrates the ‘less is more’ philosophy, brought forth by Audi when the car was revealed.  

Also Read: Audi R8 V10 GT RWD Revealed  

The car will be sold only in the Nardo Grey exterior colour. It will also have a motorsport-inspired aerokit, which includes front apron side flics, a front splitter, and blades on the side front air intakes. At the rear, the fixed carbon rear wing, with its side winglets, offers a sporty finish along with performance and efficiency.

The front end gets a stylish glossy black grille with a matte black single-frame, which emphasises the quattro lettering in a matte titanium look. The RS model also wears an inlay in the side skirt in glossy black. The edition-specific 20-inch glossy black alloys gets a 7-spoke design and matching black brake callipers.  

The interior of the car gets a dark colour scheme, Nappa and Alcantara panels, RS embroidery, contrast stitching and the gear selector lever has a numbered badge from 1 to 100. The cabin also gets ambient lighting, Bang & Olufsen Sound System with 3D sound. The TT RS Coupé iconic edition relies on Audi Sport’s proven 2.5-litre 5-cylinder TFSI engine making 394 bhp and maximum torque of 480 Nm. This particular motor won the ‘International Engine of the Year Award’, nine consecutive times since 2010. The engine is paired to a 7-speed S tronic gearbox, with a permanent all-wheel drive system. The car has a top speed of 280 kmph and can do the 0-100 kmph sprint in 3.7 seconds. 

Deliveries of the car will begin from the first quarter of 2023.

