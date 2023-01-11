Auto Expo 2023: Kia EV9 Electric SUV Concept Showcased In India

Kia, like parent company Hyundai, too is moving towards electrification in global markets. One of its upcoming models is a flagship electric SUV expected to be called the EV9. While the production model is set to make its global debut later this year, Kia has brought the concept of the SUV to India.

The EV9 concept features a traditional boxy and upright design with plenty of modern design elements thrown into the mix. At 4,929 mm long, 2,055 mm wide and 1,790 mm tall, the EV9 is marginally larger than a Toyota Fortuner with the production model featuring three rows of seating.

Up front, the EV9 gets a butch and upright fascia with a closed-off grille, silver trim elements and a prominent air dam lower on the bumper. The headlamps feature a unique design with elements embedded into the blanked-off grille. Down the sides the prominent wheel arches and fender extensions draw the eye while round the back the SUV features slim stacked tail-lamps along with prominent use fo cladding and silver styling elements on the bumper.

Inside, the cabin follows a modern yet minimalist theme with twin displays sitting atop the dashboard. The unit behind the steering houses all driver-relevant data while the central display is for the infotainment and various in-car functions.

Kia has not revealed any powertrain details for the EV9 concept.

