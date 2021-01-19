70,000 Accident-Related Towing Service Request Since November 2020: Survey

In order to spread awareness on the need for road safety, the Government of India is observing "National Road Safety Month," between January 18 and February 17, 2021. To support the cause, Mumbai-based car repair and Road-Side Assistance Services (RAS) provider, Auto i Care has released findings from of its recent survey, which suggests that there has been a rise in road accidents post lockdown. Auto i Care, says that 70 per cent of the total queries it has received since November 2020 were for accident-related towing assistance.

Auto i Care received over 22,000 calls during the night for accident-related towing assistance from across India, from November 2020 till date

The company says, an increase in road travel has also seen a spate of accidents on our highways and roads. Since November 2020 Auto i Care has registered over 1.1 lakh queries on its helpline app, out of which 70,000 calls were for towing of vehicles which were involved in an accident on highways. Auto i Care has received more than 22,000 calls during the night for towing assistance after an accident or car breakdown from across the country, from November 2020 till date. At the same time, the company saw that accidents were over two folds during the daytime, as it got close to 50,000 calls for assistance on the highways.

According to Auto i Care's records, it received the highest number of calls from metro cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad, with the Financial Capita of India leading with 10,000 cases, followed by the National Capital with 8,000 service requests. In non-metro or semi-urban areas like Noida, Indore, Lucknow Auto i Care received lesser calls for accident and more because of maintenance-related car breakdowns.

In non-metro or semi-urban areas like Noida, Indore, Lucknow Auto i Care received lesser calls for accident and more for regular breakdowns

Sagar Joshi, Founder AUTO i CARE said, "We handled distress calls from Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Bangalore, Goa, Kolkata, Noida, Jaipur, Lucknow, Hyderabad and more. Our team is working 24x7 to ensure the right help is reached to the vehicles within 20 minutes from the time call is placed. We are affiliated with over 50,000 local mechanics and garages covering 998 cities and towns and 2,28,000kms of Indian roads."

Auto i Care is associated with 48,000 garages and local mechanics across the national highways and state highways in India. The company offers a range of service like Road-side Assistance, including battery jumpstart and towing services, along with scheduled vehicle service 24X7.

