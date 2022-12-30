  • Home
  India Team Cricketer Rishabh Pant Involved In a Serious Car Accident

India Team Cricketer Rishabh Pant Involved In a Serious Car Accident

Rishabh Pant's car caught fire shortly after hitting a divider, and he is now reportedly out of danger.
30-Dec-22
Indian wicketkeeping-batsman Rishabh Pant has been involved in a serious road accident near Roorkee, Uttarakhand. The national cricket team player was returning from Delhi to his home town in Roorkee, when he lost control of the Mercedes-Benz GLC being driven by him and hit a divider. 

Rishabh Pant was transferred to a hospital in Roorkee by an ambulance and local police where he received initial treatment. He has since been moved to a hospital in Dehradun for further treatment, and he's reportedly out of danger.

“Cricketer Rishabh Pant met with an accident near Roorkee today. He is being taken to Dehradun for further treatment. All the healthcare facilities will be taken care of. We pray for his speedy recovery,” Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said in a statement.

The incident took place around 5:30 AM between Manglaur & Narsan in Haridwar district. Pant reportedly felt sleepy behind the wheel and lost control of his SUV, hitting a barrier. The accident threw the cricketer out of the car, as the car spontaneously caught fire and burnt down.

